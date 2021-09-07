Sept. 7 - Michael J. Hicks: The evolving nature of work
The Labor Day weekend came in the wake of a turbulent pandemic, accompanied by record high unemployment followed abruptly by concerns about a labor shortage. These facts occasion some introspection about the future of work in America. To do so means recognizing the current and likely future state of labor markets, as well as an acknowledgement of a deeper, more complex role that work plays in our lives and wellbeing.www.fwbusiness.com
