Mercedes-Benz presents a futuristic car without a steering wheel and inspired by the movie ‘Avatar’, which is driven by the mind
The prototype is equipped with sensors that detect where the driver is looking and brain waves, to do a specific action. Mercedes-Benz car maker Foot This Monday, September 6 at the International Motor Show held in Munich (Germany) a prototype of its new technology, inspired by the movie ‘Avatar’, that integrates a system Perceives the driver’s brain activity Then he translates them into certain actions and commands.www.theclevelandamerican.com
Comments / 0