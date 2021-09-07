CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz presents a futuristic car without a steering wheel and inspired by the movie ‘Avatar’, which is driven by the mind

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prototype is equipped with sensors that detect where the driver is looking and brain waves, to do a specific action. Mercedes-Benz car maker Foot This Monday, September 6 at the International Motor Show held in Munich (Germany) a prototype of its new technology, inspired by the movie ‘Avatar’, that integrates a system Perceives the driver’s brain activity Then he translates them into certain actions and commands.

www.theclevelandamerican.com

