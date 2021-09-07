Color is no stranger to the Plaza District

Oklahoma City’s Plaza District is known for its colorful murals and vibrant storefronts. But do you know the history behind the district’s joyfully covered walls?. The Plaza Walls began in September 2015 through a collaboration between artists and community leaders, Dylan Bradway and Kristopher Kanaly, with approval by the Oklahoma City Arts Commission and Urban Design Commission. Today, the 5,160 square feet of walls are managed and produced through the Oklahoma Mural Syndicate (OMS). They change on an annual basis with fresh paint and artistic expression.