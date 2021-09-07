Why Leonard Was the Worst Character on The Big Bang Theory

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIt kind of feels like opposite day since Leonard was one of the more personable characters on The Big Bang Theory after a while, and yet looking back it’s easy to see how he was kind of problematic as well. Leonard was the type of guy that wasn’t exactly desperate to seek his overbearing mother’s approval, but he was definitely the type to bow down when she imposed her will. In fact, he was that way with pretty much everyone since he was a people-pleaser that loved to see everyone happy and only ever got mad when he’d been pushed too far. That’s not such a bad way to be at times, but the problem is that this never changed over the course of the show. Leonard never really showed a lot of personal growth from season 1 until the end of the show. He was still a people-pleaser, he was still a pushover in some ways, and he hadn’t done much with his work to push forward in any way. It almost feels as though Leonard found a niche and burrowed down, planting roots as each episode went by.

