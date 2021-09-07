Why Leonard Was the Worst Character on The Big Bang Theory

Let’s put it out there that the acting when it came to bringing Buddy Garrity to life wasn’t bad at all, and his character arc was usually pretty confusing as well as frustrating since every time it would appear that he was about to be redeemed, he said or did something stupid and went crashing back down to be reviled again. Brad Leland did a great job with the character since he was one of the most reviled individuals on the show, especially since Buddy only ever appeared to be on one person’s side, and that was his own. This is a guy that used his own daughter’s college fund to go all-in on a risky investment only to lose everything in the process. So many people walked away from this character that it has to be said that he’s kind of like a necessary evil that wears a friendly face and does have a purpose, even if it comes at a price. Buddy is the person that people rely on because he talks a great game and has connections, but beyond that is kind of a hopeless wreck that will fold to anyone that can beat him at his own game.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO