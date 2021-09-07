CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hyundai bets big on hydrogen, announces Vision 2040 plan

By Antuan Goodwin
CNET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hyundai Motor Group just placed a big bet on hydrogen as the zero-emissions fuel of the future, announcing its Hydrogen Vision 2040 roadmap, a new generation of fuel cell technologies and some very out-of-the-box hydrogen-powered concepts. Seeing commercial applications as the best place to get started, HMG also announced plans to become the first automaker to apply fuel cell tech to all of its commercial vehicle models by the year 2028.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

BMW and Hyundai banking on hydrogen as a complement to battery propulsion

Hydrogen fuel cells have received two big boosts as BMW took the wraps off its new iX5 fuel-cell prototype and Hyundai announced a wide-ranging investment in hydrogen fuel cells aiming to “popularise” this propulsion alternative by 2040. The Korean manufacturer intends to make fuel cells for private cars, as well...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

South Korea’s LGES, Hyundai Motor start work on Indonesian EV battery plant

JAKARTA (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Hyundai Motor Group have started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia, amid a push by the Southeast Asian nation to tap its rich nickel reserves. In a video broadcast on Wednesday,...
ECONOMY
dronedj.com

These are the next-gen hydrogen-powered drones Hyundai is working on

Hyundai Motor Group says it wants to become completely carbon neutral by 2045. To achieve this goal, the company is making investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions. Among other things, these investments would include a couple of next-generation drone platforms. Here are the deets…. Hyundai’s drone plans combine...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Electric Power#Electric Cars#The Hyundai Motor Group#Hydrogen Vision 2040#Hmg#Nexo#The Nexo Suv#R D Division#Hyundai Motors#Kia#The H Moving Station#Rhgv#Htwo
kingsvillerecord.com

Hyundai Unveils Roadmap for Hydrogen Power

As the global auto industry's shift to electrification marches on, Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled Hydrogen Vision 2040, an ambitious strategy to popularize hydrogen by introducing new fuel cell technologies and fuel cell-based mobility solutions across transportation and other industrial sectors by the year 2040. The newly-announced sustainability roadmap also outlines the Korean automaker's plans to move its full line of commercial vehicle offerings to hydrogen power by 2028.
ECONOMY
Top Speed

Could Hyundai bring Hydrogen back in style?

Hydrogen was declared by many to be a lost cause and a waste of time and money. However, Hyundai has apparently been investing a lot of both of those things in the advancement of hydrogen. Coming September 7th, Hyundai will release something pretty significant. Once upon a time, it seemed...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Hyundai Reveals Autonomous, Hydrogen-Powered Trucking Concept

Sustainability is in right now. Just look at Tesla and its EVs — the company, founded by mercurial technopreneur Elon Musk, had a stock price of around $88 at the beginning of 2020. The company's shares are now worth north of $700, and other automakers have been paying notice. This week one major player outlined plans for an alternative fuel source to be used not just for commercial travel but for trucking too.
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Hyundai Motor vows to popularize hydrogen energy by 2040

Considering hydrogen as the flexible renewable fuel source to achieve carbon emission reduction in the future, Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea plans to invest more in new hydrogen energy products and to foster a worldwide hydrogen society by 2040, making it pervasive in every aspect of human daily life.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Houston Chronicle

Hyundai sees a bright future for hydrogen solutions by 2040

The Hyundai Motor Group unveiled plans to roll out hydrogen-based technology and mobility solutions for transport and other industrial sectors by 2040 as many countries aim to become carbon neutral by the middle of this century. South Korea’s second-biggest conglomerate aims to have all of its new commercial vehicles, such...
ECONOMY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Hyundai to make hydrogen fuel cell vehicles mainstream by 2040

New 671bhp Vision FK sports car spearheads hydrogen push; FCEVs to cost the same as BEVs from 2030. Hyundai will seek to "popularise hydrogen" by 2040 with a raft of initiatives aimed at positing the fuel as an alternative to all-out battery electrification, and not just in the private vehicle sector.
ECONOMY
CNET

Hyundai debuts wild 670-hp hydrogen plug-in hybrid performance concept

Most of the talk around Hyundai's newly announced Hydrogen Vision 2040 plan revolves around the full conversion of the automaker's commercial fleet to fuel cell tech. Hyundai grabbed my attention, however, when it rolled out the Vision FK concept, a 670-horsepower fuel cell plug-in hybrid sports car. As best as...
CARS
Green Car Reports

Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell vision: Price parity with BEVs by 2030, sports car, cargo drones, much more

Hyundai early Monday announced that it plans to achieve a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle price point comparable to that of a battery electric vehicle by 2030. That was just one aspect of a grand Hydrogen Wave vision that includes new-generation fuel-cell hardware, plans to apply fuel-cell tech to all of its commercial-vehicle models by 2028, and an exhibition of a fuel-cell sports car co-developed with Rimac, an innovative e-Bogie concept for electrifying trucks, fuel-cell emergency and rescue vehicles, and the idea of bringing fuel-cell tech to “all types of mobility,” as well as homes, buildings, and other energy solutions.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

GaN Systems Signs Semiconductor Capacity Agreement With BMW

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, today announced the signing of a comprehensive Capacity Agreement with BMW Group for GaN Systems' high-performance, automotive-grade GaN power transistors, which increase the efficiency and power density of critical applications in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Honda's EV Challenge

Reuters reported that Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), are criticizing a new proposal by Democratic lawmakers to expand tax credits for EVs, as they find it discriminating against non-union auto workers. Under the proposal, US union-made EVs would qualify for a tax credit of $12,500 per vehicle, significantly favoring Big Three US automakers General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor (NYSE: F), and Fiat Chrysler over non-union companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the Japanese carmakers that have plants in the US. Meanwhile, the credit for most other EV such as that of Honda that has plants in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio would be behind at $7,500.
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Criticizes Electric Vehicle Bill

A bill establishing electric vehicle (EV) purchase credits that provides incentives for unionized factories has riled car manufacturers. The company most incensed by it is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). In tweets over the weekend, the company's high-profile CEO Elon Musk said the bill, introduced last Friday, was written by lobbyists from Ford Motor Company (F) and the United Autoworkers Federation (UAW) and does not benefit American taxpayers.The bill will be put to vote Tuesday.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy