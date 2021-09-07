CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP Ventures invests $11.9M in in-car payments provider Ryd to support expansion

By Rebecca Bellan
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyd’s service allows users to lump together online payments for services like fuel purchases, EV charging and car washing via the startup’s app or integration with smart car systems. BP already offers digital payment options in the U.K. and the Netherlands through its BPme app. As part of its investment and partnership with Ryd, the legacy company hopes to expand its digital offerings as it learns from the startup’s secure and flexible digital payment options. Ryd will get the benefit of scaling its technology to BP customers across Europe.

CoinTelegraph

Huobi Ventures launches $10M fund for early-stage GameFi investment

Huobi cryptocurrency exchange’s dedicated investment arm, Huobi Ventures, has set up a $10-million fund to invest in early-stage GameFi projects that combine decentralized finance (DeFi) features with gaming. The fund will provide direct investment to projects that integrate blockchain gaming with DeFi mechanisms. The GameFi business models allow users to...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Sendoso nabs $100M as its corporate gifting platform passes 20,000 customers

Corporate gift services have come into their own during the COVID-19 pandemic by standing in as a proxy for other kinds of relationship-building activities — office meetings, lunches and hosting at events — that have traditionally been part and parcel of how people do business, but were no longer feasible during lockdowns, social distancing and offices closing their doors.
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Plug Power opening European headquarters and innovation center

Latham fuel cell and electrolyzer maker Plug Power is expanding its presence in Europe by opening a headquarters and innovation center in Germany. The 70,000-square-foot building will include engineering labs, technical support and a training center, and will serve as the European corporate office for Plug as chief executive Andy Marsh increases the company's international customer base.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Logistics robotics startup Ambi raises $26M

The startup first hit our radar through the involvement of UC Berkeley (and frequent TC Sessions: Robotics guest Ken Goldberg). Ambi operates in the pick and place robotics space — it’s a crowded category, but one with an intense level of interest, as more warehouse and fulfillment centers are accelerating toward automation after the shutdowns of the past year.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SoftBank’s latest proptech bet is leading Pacaso’s $125M Series C

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the Series C funding round for Pacaso, which essentially went from “launch to unicorn” in five months earlier this year and is pronounced like Picasso. New backers Fifth Wall and Gaingels also participated in the financing, along with existing backers Greycroft, Global Founders Capital, Crosscut and 75 & Sunny Ventures. (Sunny Ventures is Pacaso co-founder Spencer Rascoff’s venture firm). With the latest round, Pacaso has now raised a total of $215 million in equity funding since its 2020 inception. It also secured $1 billion in debt financing earlier this year.
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Harpeth venture fund invests in clinician scheduling startup

A Harpeth Capital venture fund has invested in artificial intelligence-enabled clinical scheduling startup Polaris, with CEO and president Chuck Byrge joining the Nashville-based firm’s board of directors. Terms of the investment by Harpeth Ventures Opportunity Fund in Polaris aren’t being disclosed. Polaris was launched last year by former WPC Healthcare...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New electric scooter factory will be run exclusively by women

An Indian electric scooter startup says its newest factory will be run entirely by women. Ola Electric's "FutureFactory," in Tamil Nadu, India, will eventually employ 10,000 women, the company's co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said in a blog post Monday. The first group of women started working at the factory this week, and the full facility is set to open at the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Index leads $12.2M seed in Sourceful, a data play to make supply chains greener

Early investors look impressed: Sourceful is announcing a $12.2 million seed funding round today, led by Europe’s Index Ventures (partner, Danny Rimer, is joining the board). Eka Ventures, Venrex and Dylan Field (Figma founder), also participated in the chunky raise. The June 2020-founded startup says it will use the new...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

India’s Groww in talks to raise funds at a $3 billion valuation

The Bangalore-based startup is negotiating to close a $250 million round, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. The round could close within weeks, they said. Usual caveats apply: The terms of the deal may change. The startup has received several termsheets — with similar terms —...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SpotOn raises $300M at a $3.15B valuation and acquires Appetize

Fast-forward to almost exactly one year later and a lot has changed for the payments and software startup. Today, SpotOn said it has closed on $300 million in Series E financing that values the company at $3.15 billion — more than 5x of its valuation at the time of its Series C round, and significantly higher than its $1.875 billion valuation in May (yes, just three and a half months ago) when it raised $125 million in a Series D funding event.
SOFTWARE
NEWSBTC

USDR Payment Token Supported by Gold Reserve

The consequences of inefficient payment methods are felt throughout global GDP, with the most significant impact on daily consumers. Not only do these insecure monetary systems destroy purchasing power because of inflation, but it also limits the capacity of traders to trade within the world due to cross-border transaction inefficiencies.
CURRENCIES
TechCrunch

BitSight raises $250M from Moody’s and acquires cyber risk startup VisibleRisk

Boston-based BitSight says the investment from Moody’s, which has long warned that cyber risk can impact credit ratings, will enable it to create a cybersecurity risk platform, while the credit ratings giant said it plans to make use of BitSight’s cyber risk data and research across its integrated risk assessment product offerings.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Egyptian startup Capiter raises $33M to expand B2B e-commerce platform across MENA

Today, Cairo-based B2B e-commerce startup Capiter continues that trend by raising a $33 million Series A round. The investment was co-led by Quona Capital and MSA Capital. Other participating investors include Savola, Shorooq Partners, Foundation Ventures, Accion Venture Lab and Derayah Ventures. Capiter was launched in July 2020 by Mahmoud...
ECONOMY
pymnts

SpotOn Acquires Enterprise POS Provider Appetize to Expand Ability to Scale

Retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) system provider SpotOn has raised $300 million in Series E funding, which will be used to acquire digital and mobile commerce platform Appetize while raising its own valuation to $3.15 billion. SpotOn’s core product payments and management software product mainly caters to small and medium-sized...
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Amsterdam Fintech Sprinque, a Digital Checkout Service Provider, Acquires €1.7M from Volta Ventures, Others

Amsterdam-headquartered Sprinque, a checkout service provider, has reportedly secured €1.7 million in capital from Volta Ventures, Force Over Mass and several angel investors and payments industry professionals. Established this year, Sprinque has created seamless digital checkout infrastructure in order to make business transactions as easy as ordering from a consumer...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SoftBank commits $3B more to investing in Latin American tech companies

Today, the Japanese investment conglomerate is announcing the launch of the SoftBank Latin America Fund II, its second dedicated private investment fund focused on tech companies located in LatAm. SoftBank is launching the new fund with an initial $3 billion commitment. “Fund II will explore options to raise additional capital,”...
BUSINESS

