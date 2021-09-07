Hyundai's Fuel Cell Trailer Drone is the future of trucking, minus the trucks
Perhaps the most radical hydrogen-powered concepts to come out of the Hyundai Motor Group's Hydrogen Wave forum this week are this Trailer Drone concept and the modular Fuel Cell e-Bogie concept that it sits upon. Together, these vehicles imagine that zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cells and autonomous driving tech will combine to change the way we think of trucking and logistics -- and it all starts with ditching most of the truck itself.www.cnet.com
