Hyundai's Fuel Cell Trailer Drone is the future of trucking, minus the trucks

There are some aspects of interior car design that haven't fundamentally changed over the last half a century or more. The steering wheel is pretty much where you expect it to be, as is the gear shift lever to your right. Another example of this? Air vents. They may be rounded or square or bedazzled with ambient lighting, but they've either heated or cooled the cabin in pretty much exactly the same fashion for decades.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO