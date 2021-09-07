CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyundai's Fuel Cell Trailer Drone is the future of trucking, minus the trucks

By Antuan Goodwin
CNET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the most radical hydrogen-powered concepts to come out of the Hyundai Motor Group's Hydrogen Wave forum this week are this Trailer Drone concept and the modular Fuel Cell e-Bogie concept that it sits upon. Together, these vehicles imagine that zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cells and autonomous driving tech will combine to change the way we think of trucking and logistics -- and it all starts with ditching most of the truck itself.

Related
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
insideevs.com

Sandy Munro Chimes In: Future Electric Trucks Tesla, Rivian, Ford

What does experienced industry teardown expert Sandy Munro think about the various upcoming all-electric pickup trucks? He joined Alex Guberman to provide his take, and regardless of what you think, his well-researched opinions are always well-worth tuning into, since they're backed by years of experience and know-how that few others have access to.
CARS
#Hydrogen Fuel#Trucking Company#Trucks#Fuel Cell Trailer Drone#The Hyundai Motor Group#Hydrogen Wave#Fuel Cell E Bogie#The E Bogie#South Korean
Green Car Reports

Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell vision: Price parity with BEVs by 2030, sports car, cargo drones, much more

Hyundai early Monday announced that it plans to achieve a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle price point comparable to that of a battery electric vehicle by 2030. That was just one aspect of a grand Hydrogen Wave vision that includes new-generation fuel-cell hardware, plans to apply fuel-cell tech to all of its commercial-vehicle models by 2028, and an exhibition of a fuel-cell sports car co-developed with Rimac, an innovative e-Bogie concept for electrifying trucks, fuel-cell emergency and rescue vehicles, and the idea of bringing fuel-cell tech to “all types of mobility,” as well as homes, buildings, and other energy solutions.
ECONOMY
WINKNEWS.com

Distillery using whiskey to fuel its delivery trucks

People have been drinking whiskey for centuries, but one distillery has found another use for it. Scottish whiskey giant Glenfiddich is now running its delivery trucks on waste generated during the whiskey-making process. “Using the gas to power our trucks is a real first and it is something that Glenfiddich...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Develops Air Conditioning System Of The Future

There are some aspects of interior car design that haven't fundamentally changed over the last half a century or more. The steering wheel is pretty much where you expect it to be, as is the gear shift lever to your right. Another example of this? Air vents. They may be rounded or square or bedazzled with ambient lighting, but they've either heated or cooled the cabin in pretty much exactly the same fashion for decades.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Hyundai to make hydrogen fuel cell vehicles mainstream by 2040

New 671bhp Vision FK sports car spearheads hydrogen push; FCEVs to cost the same as BEVs from 2030. Hyundai will seek to "popularise hydrogen" by 2040 with a raft of initiatives aimed at positing the fuel as an alternative to all-out battery electrification, and not just in the private vehicle sector.
ECONOMY
