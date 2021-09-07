CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alibaba sexual assault case dropped as China police say ‘forcible indecency’ not a crime

By Helen Davidson in Taipei
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
Alibaba logo Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Prosecutors in China have dropped a case against an Alibaba manager accused of sexually assaulting an employee, saying he committed “forcible indecency” but that it did not constitute a crime.

In August a female employee of the e-commerce giant posted a lengthy statement accusing a manager of raping her during a business trip, and claiming that management at the company did not take her complaint seriously. Alibaba pledged to cooperate with a police investigation , fired the manager, and suspended other employees.

However on Monday evening the People’s Procuratorate of Huaiyin District in Jinan City said that after reviewing the case it had decided not to approve the arrest. It said the investigation had determined the man had committed forcible indecency – a term which includes sexual assault – but that it did not constitute a crime, and the investigation was terminated.

He was instead ordered to be detained for 15 days, in accordance with article 44 of the administrative Public Security Management Punishment Law. Article 44 stipulates 15 days detention as the maximum punishment for a person who molests another or intentionally exposes themselves, “with other serious circumstances”.

On Tuesday morning the man’s wife reportedly posted on Weibo that he was “released at dawn”.

In a statement, Alibaba said the facts of the case had been “clarified” and the judicial process concluded. It said the incident and process had deeply affected Alibaba and its employees.

“We will use this as a lesson to continuously improve and perfect ourselves. The growth and development of the company will not be smooth sailing. Only by adhering to ideals and beliefs and surpassing temporary bumps can we better move towards the future. We always believe in the power of justice and in goodwill.”

The case had reignited a national debate over China’s #MeToo record, which has also seen other high profile cases against prominent men and highlighted the difficulties in women seeking justice.

On Twitter, Human Rights Watch China researcher, Yaqiu Wang, said it was “another case of online #MeToo furore failing to turn into real-life accountability”.

On Chinese social media, hashtags related to the dropped Alibaba case were viewed tens of millions of times, and drew heated debates. Some comments attacked the complainant, while others targeted the man’s wife for speaking in support of her husband. Much of the response lamented an apparent lack of accountability in China.

Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

China warns US against adding 'Taiwan' to name of Taipei's

Beijing [China], September 15 (ANI): China has warned the United States against recognising a change of the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to the Taiwan Representative Office, urging America to abide by the one-China principle. This comes amid reports that America is "seriously considering"...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Promise of swift justice after yet another brutal rape-murder in India

New Delhi — A deadly sexual assault has once again drawn Indians into the streets to voice their outrage, as officials vow swift justice but appear at pains to stem violence against women. There were protests over the weekend after the rape of a 34-year-old woman, who died of the horrific injuries inflicted in the attack, in India's financial capital, Mumbai.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chinese court rules against #MeToo plaintiff

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A Beijing court late on Tuesday ruled against the plaintiff in a high-profile Chinese sexual harassment case, saying there was insufficient evidence to support her claims, a decision likely to deal a blow to China's #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan, 28, in a series of social...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theintelligencer.com

Hong Kong activists jailed over Tiananmen crackdown vigil

HONG KONG (AP) — Nine Hong Kong activists and ex-lawmakers on Wednesday were handed jail sentences of up to 10 months over their roles in last year’s banned Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil, the latest blow in an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the city. The nine are part of a...
ADVOCACY
