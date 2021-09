Ottawa University women's volleyball program has a new assistant coach. Marjia Janjusevic was recently added to the staff. "We are very excited to have Marija on our staff," Ottawa head coach Melissa Blessington. "She brings a ton of experience playing for high level programs. She will be working primarily with our pin hitters both on our varsity and junior varsity. I know our athletes are going to benefit from her coaching for the next two seasons."

OTTAWA, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO