‘Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop’ Review: An Effervescent Celebration of Love and Art

By Courtesy of Netflix
Harvard Crimson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its premiere at the 2020 Shanghai International Film Festival, the animated adventure “Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop” was released in Japanese theaters and Netflix on July 22. The teen dramedy follows two high schoolers — shy haiku poet Cherry (voiced by Ichikawa Somegorō VIII) and popular social media influencer Smile (Hana Sugisaki) — who meet on a summer day. In a genre as saturated as the film’s neon-heavy color scheme, Kyōhei Ishiguro’s cinematic directorial debut makes a splash not just with its bright palette but also with its reinterpretations of romance tropes.

