The NHS’s vaccine booster programme is “ready to go” and only waiting for scientists to sign off on plans for third jabs, the vaccines minister has said.Speaking in the House of Commons, Nadhim Zahawi, said getting booster vaccines into people’s arms would be a major part of ending the pandemic for good.“The booster programme is probably the most important piece of the jigsaw yet to fall into place so we can actually transition this pandemic, this virus, to endemic status,” he told MPs on Monday.Once a medical trial which was experimenting with seven different booster vaccines, known as Cov-Boost,...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO