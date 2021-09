Sometimes family is a pain, but they can also be all that people have sometimes. Every family is different and full of their own unique traditions, but it’s time that television prepares themselves for the Harper family. The Harpers find their comfortable lives thrown for a loop when they’re forced to relocate from the rich side of River Creek, Arkansas to not just the poor part of town, but to take up residence in an archaic Victorian home. The headstrong Debbie (Rhea Seehorn) embraces these changes while her passive husband, Freddie (Jason Lee), and their two children, Ollie (Tatiana Maslany) and Todd (Ryan Flynn), roll with the punches and prepare to be as much of a sideshow as the new Harper House that they inhabit.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO