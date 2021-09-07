CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg, CA

Crews Fighting Several Suspected Arson Fires In Healdsburg

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXc2a_0boTN1Su00

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — Crews were were busy battling several suspicious brush fires in and around Healdsburg Monday night. There were reports of as many as eight blazes burning just before 9 p.m.

State Sen. Mike McGuire tweeted that fire engines, bulldozers and personnel were staged in the Healdsburg area to perform a quick attack on each of the blazes.

He urged Sonoma County residents to be vigilant and asked residents to watch for suspicious activity.

