Crews Fighting Several Suspected Arson Fires In Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — Crews were were busy battling several suspicious brush fires in and around Healdsburg Monday night. There were reports of as many as eight blazes burning just before 9 p.m.

State Sen. Mike McGuire tweeted that fire engines, bulldozers and personnel were staged in the Healdsburg area to perform a quick attack on each of the blazes.

He urged Sonoma County residents to be vigilant and asked residents to watch for suspicious activity.