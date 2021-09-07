CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli’s Apparent Overdose Deaths Have LA Comedy Community In Mourning

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lzUp_0boTMz0W00

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The marquee at the Ha Ha Comedy Club on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood displays an uncharacteristically somber message, reading “Rest In Peace Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli.”

In an Instagram post, the club called both standup comics, who were regulars on the local comedy circuit, legends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLItf_0boTMz0W00

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 15: Fuquan Johnson is seen on May 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The Los Angeles comedy community is in mourning after 43-year-old Johnson and 48-year-old Colangeli were discovered dead in a home along the Venice Beach canals Saturday , victims of a reported drug overdose. Another victim, 33-year-old Natalie Williamson of Los Angeles was also discovered deceased.

Comedian and model Kate Quigley, also regular performer on the LA comedy scene, was the fourth person found at the home. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, though she is expected to pull through as she’s currently recovering in the hospital.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 15: Kate Quigley is seen on May 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by GP/Star Max/GC Images)

Quigley’s parents released a statement, saying, “We appreciate all the positive thoughts and prayers for our daughter. At this time, we ask that you respect our privacy as we concentrate on Kate’s health and wellbeing.”

TMZ was the first to break the story, reporting that the group overdose after ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl.

“It doesn’t take much fentanyl to cause you to overdose in a significant way,” says Dr. Michael Daignault.

Dr. Daignault is an emergency room physician at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center and say he’s seen far too many patients after they’ve taken drugs laced with fentanyl.

“That’s always concerning for us because fentanyl is 50 times more potent than street heroin. It’s a lot stronger than other narcotics,” the ER doctor says.

The incredibly potent narcotic has been linked to several high-profile deaths, including Angels’ Pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019 and music legend Prince, who passed after an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.

“I think we’re going to see a lot more of this accidental overdose,” Dr. Daignault said. “People looking to do traditional party drugs like cocaine are going to be surprised that it’s going to be laced with fentanyl and they’re going to be in trouble.”

An official cause of death for Johnson, Colangeli and Williamson has not yet been released.

Online, the Ha Ha Comedy said they hope Johnson and Colangeli “make everyone laugh in heaven,” and that the club has scheduled a memorial for them on September 15.

