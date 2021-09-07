CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Guy Sebastian clarifies stance on #VaxTheNation campaign: ‘Personally, I am pro-vax’

By Kelly Burke
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7bYh_0boTMmmJ00
Guy Sebastian poses with his award for best video at the 2020 Aria Awards. The singer has clarified he supports vaccinations after he appeared to withdraw his support for ‘vax the nation’ campaign.

Guy Sebastian has clarified he is personally “pro-vax” after coming under fire for appearing to withdraw his support for the live performance industry’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

In an interview with Ray Hadley on Tuesday, the singer insisted that comments he made about vaccines on social media on Monday had been misinterpreted.

Sebastian is one of more than 400 professionals in the music and arts industry who were involved in a pro-vaccination campaign.

But on Monday night he removed a #VaxTheNation post from his Facebook page and put up a video on Instagram, saying the post had gone up without his approval.

“I would never, ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices,” he said in the video.

“I’m very sensitive of it not only on a public level but even in my personal life, with people who have circumstances that they have to consider when making these choices, so I just want to say I’m really sorry.

“It was not a post that communicated with love or compassion, which I feel is what’s needed when it comes to addressing things like vaccinations.”

Sebastian’s statement was interpreted by many on social media as a message sympathetic to the anti-vax movement, and an attempt to have it both ways.

Ben Lee tweeted: “To be honest, this is a really sad example of what happens when your career is dependent on trying to be all things to all people”.

On Tuesday morning, Hadley told his 2GB audience: “Get off the fence … grow a set, Guy.”

Shortly after these comments, Sebastian appeared on Hadley’s show, saying he was referring to people with medical conditions when referring to “personal health choices” in his video.

“I’ve been very clear of my stance. Personally, I am pro-vax … but if your doctor has said that you have a certain condition which is something you have to consider, which puts you in a high risk category [for the vaccine], then we have to follow the advice of our medical professionals,” he said.

“We can deliver this message with still not lumping [people who are high risk] into the anti-vax conversation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0boTMmmJ00

Sebastian said the Facebook post had been published “by one of my team” without his authorisation, and he had been “mortified” by the language used.

Guardian Australia has not seen the initial post. A spokesperson for Sony said it was not an employee of the record label who had posted the #VaxTheNation message.

Sebastian has received both doses of the vaccine. “I’m with the campaign. I’ve cancelled my tour now three times. My last gig was in December of 2019 in Amsterdam. I more than anyone want this to get going,” he told 2GB.

But when asked if he would change the wording of the Instagram post, to correct the confusion and make it more clearly inclusive of people who are medically unable to get the vaccine rather than those who are against it, Sebastian demurred. “I don’t think I need to clarify myself.”

The multi-award-winning artist became a household name after winning Australian Idol in 2003 and is now a judge on The Voice.

He drew criticism in June 2020 after standing beside Scott Morrison as the prime minister announced the federal government’s rescue package for the arts, which was widely viewed within the industry as too little, too late. In October, he called for Morrison to explain the delay in delivering the $250m emergency package.

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Spiderbait’s Kram dedicates song to Guy Sebastian amid #VAXTHENATION fallout

Spiderbait drummer and singer Kram delivered a sly and puckish dig at Guy Sebastian during Christian O’Connell’s radio show this morning. Kram phoned in to the station to raise funds for women’s shelters. The call was part of O’Connell’s Who’s Calling Christian? segment, a competition where musicians offer up their interpretation of iconic television theme songs. The ultimate winner of the segment will receive $25,000 for themselves and $25,000 for their chosen charity.
MUSIC
themusicnetwork.com

Backlash begins as Guy Sebastian apologises for #VAXTHENATION post

Prominent musician and performer Guy Sebastian has issued an apology to his followers over his involvement in the industry-wide #VAXTHENATION campaign. The surprise turnaround comes after Sebastian, along with hundreds of other prominent musicians and industry figures, banded together to encourage the nation to get vaccinated and “stop the interruptions” to the live scene.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore support Guy Sebastian on ‘The Project’

Guy Sebastian has found himself baring the brunt of some pretty brutal backlash following an online discourse on COVID-19 vaccines. Yesterday Sebastian had post, deleted and then apologised for a post he made to his social media regarding the #VaxTheNation campaign. In case you missed it, #VaxTheNation is a new...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Lee
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Guy Sebastian
Person
Ray Hadley
themusicnetwork.com

Podcast: TMN Talks Guy Sebastian vs Ray Hadley, #VAXTHENATION & Cameron Adams

This week on TMN Talks, Jake and Viv discuss the music industry’s #VAXTHENATION campaign and how Guy Sebastian managed to take the shine off the initiative by igniting Twitter and going head to head with shock jock Ray Hadley. Plus, former News Corp music writer Cameron Adams has landed a new gig with Southern Cross Austereo’s LiSTNR.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Ron Isley Defies His 80 Years Posing in Versace & Carefully Holding Hands with Much Younger 2nd Wife

Iconic singer Ron Isley looks nearly unrecognizable as he defies his age while posing in two-piece Versace clothing close to his chic and much younger wife, Kandy. Legendary performer Ron Isley and founder of the "The Isley Brothers" group, has been long in the game. His experience is as far back as five decades ago when he and his band members rendered heart-melting performances on stage.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Wendy Williams Tests Positive For A Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19

Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, according to a post on her official Instagram page. Less than a week ago, her team released a statement saying Wendy would not be out and about promoting the new season of her talk show due to ‘ongoing health issues’.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urthboy#Australian Idol
Radar Online.com

Ex-'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19, Weeks After Son Puts Her Anti-Vax Stance On Blast

Vicki Gunvalson has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus. A source tells Daily Mail, the 59-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County album received a positive test, but she seems to be in denial. Article continues below advertisement. Speaking to the outlet over the phone, Gunvalson allegedly tried to pull her sickness...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Andy Cohen responds to being dad-shamed: 'I am indeed a real person'

A warning to anyone tempted to troll or dad-shame Andy Cohen: He might respond. One person found that out the hard way after sending the Bravo talk show host and father to 2-year-old Benjamin a message that appeared to criticize his parenting. Cohen, who is gay, welcomed his son in February 2019 via a gestational surrogate.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian's mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
obsev.com

Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy