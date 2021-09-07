Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Cheryl Cole: Stars who kept their ex-partner's surname post-divorce

Caitlyn Jenner may have spilled the beans on another family pregnancy, but the question is: Which of her kids is she talking about?. The reality star revealed the news speaking to paparazzi in California, where, according to TMZ, Caitlyn told paps one of her children has a bun "in the oven." For fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," another grandchild for Caitlyn could come from one of her 10 adult kids (a number that includes her six biological children and her four step-kids Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian).

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO