Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh knows a thing or two about disrupting the status quo. Before he got involved in combat sports, the now 46-year-old promoter was previously hailed as one of the most prolific and unconventional producers in Hollywood through his company, Relativity Media. He was once quoted as saying that he didn’t care about making films that were going to win awards while adding “I’m not in this for the art … I want to make money.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO