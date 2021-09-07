Download OPPO’s ColorOS 12 wallpapers ahead of the official rollout

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOPPO has been working on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 for quite a while now. The company first released an Android 12 beta build for the Find X3 Pro shortly after Google dropped the first Android 12 beta at I/O 2021. But the build did not come with ColorOS 12. Although the company didn’t share a release timeline for its latest Android skin at the time, a recent leak revealed that it would unveil ColorOS 12 on September 13th. While OPPO still hasn’t confirmed the release date, it has now shared several new wallpapers that will be available on ColorOS 12.

