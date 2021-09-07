CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's 10-year bond yield falls after solid 30-year note auction

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10-year government bond (JGB) yield fell on Tuesday after a moderately solid outcome of an auction for 30-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while 10-year JGB futures rose 0.1 point to 151.98, with a trading volume of 30,527 lots.

Earlier on Tuesday, a government auction of 30-year notes received bids worth three times the securities sold, almost the same bid-cover ratio of 3.07 times at the previous auction.

The 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.420% and the 40-year JGB yield was also flat at 0.735%.

The 30-year JGB yield remained at 0.655% as bonds were untraded.

The five-year bonds were not traded either and their yield stayed at minus 0.100%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.125%.

NBC Miami

10-Year, 30-Year Treasury Yields Fall to Start the Week

U.S. 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields fell Monday morning to start the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 1.5 basis points to 1.326% at 3:47 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 2.9 basis points, falling to 1.905%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

JGB yields steady in subdued session with 10-year notes untraded

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were little changed in a subdued session that had no scheduled auctions or central bank operations to give the market direction. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.79, with a trading volume of 18,224 lots, following weakness in U.S. Treasuries...
MARKETS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields decline after strong 10-year auction, Beige Book

(Updates prices, adds auction results, Williams comments, Beige Book) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. government bond yields fell on Wednesday and touched a session low after a strong auction by the Treasury of 10-year notes and the Fed's Beige Book of economic activity. Yields had climbed for two straight days in the wake of Friday's government payrolls report, which fell well short of expectations, but underlying measures such as wage growth were fairly strong and investors viewed the report as unlikely to derail the U.S. Federal Reserve in starting to taper its bond purchases by year-end. Labor market data on Wednesday showed job openings in the U.S. rose to 10.934 million in July, up from the revised 10.185 million in the prior month. Yields on the benchmark 10-year note fell further after a strong auction of $38 billion by the Treasury. "It did go off quite well, last month’s was stellar and today’s was just shy of that," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. "There has been ongoing fears that maybe demand for Treasuries is going to dry up, we’ve heard that for a long time and we continue to see strong results." The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.9 basis points to 1.333%. Treasury will also offer $24 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Analysts at Wells Fargo note that yields of both the 10-year and 30-year have tended to fall on 30-year auction days over the past year. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 3.6 basis points to 1.950%. New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that if the U.S. economy continues to improve, it may be "appropriate" for the central bank to start pulling back on the rate of its asset purchases this year. But the Fed's Beige Book of anecdotal economic conditions said the economy "downshifted slightly" in August as concerns mounted over how rising coronavirus cases would impact the economic recovery, and the 10-year subsequently touched a session low of 1.327%. Congressional debate is expected to heat up in the coming weeks over the debt ceiling issue with Treasury due to run out of money sometime in October. Without an extension to Treasury's borrowing limits, the risk of a technical default will weigh on short-term debt. A $30 billion 8-week auction, also on Thursday, is expected to more likely reflect the risk the market sees around the possible expiration of the U.S. debt ceiling. On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen again pressed Congress to address the limit on U.S. government borrowing, saying the "most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October." U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats will not include a provision to raise the debt ceiling in a $3.5 trillion "reconciliation" spending measure they aim to pass in the coming months. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 111.3 basis points after steepening to a near two-month high of 116.4 on Tuesday. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.4 basis points at 0.218%. September 8 Wednesday 2:33PM New York / 1833 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-209/256 0.2182 -0.004 Three-year note 99-206/256 0.4406 -0.012 Five-year note 99-188/256 0.8046 -0.016 Seven-year note 100-28/256 1.1086 -0.029 10-year note 99-60/256 1.3325 -0.039 20-year bond 98 1.8706 -0.036 30-year bond 101-36/256 1.9495 -0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Nick Zieminski)
ECONOMY
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise for a second day after payrolls with auctions on deck

(Updates prices, previous LONDON) NEW YORK, Sept 7 - U.S. government bond yields rose on Tuesday, continuing the climb seen on Friday in the wake of the jobs report and ahead of a fairly busy week of Treasury auctions. Friday's jobs report showed the labor market created the fewest jobs in seven months in August, although other underlying measures were fairly strong, including a 0.6% increase in wages that was double expectations. Other data within the report is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to taper its bond purchases by year-end. European yields also rose ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting with investors focused on any change to the pace of the ECB's pandemic emergency bond purchases (PEPP) during the fourth quarter. Investors are also looking at a flurry of supply to the market this week, with auctions upcoming for the 10-year note and 30-year bond on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, totaling $62 billion. "On the surface it looked negative but the bond market was able to look at the details and say as negative as the headline numbers might have been, if you look through it as the Fed probably will, it is probably not enough to stave off tapering into next year," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. "And also knowing you would have supply coming up this week, both factors that had the most weight on pushing Treasury yields higher," Barnes added. Auctions of $56 billion in 3-month bills and $53 billion in 6-month bills were well bid, according to analysts, although the 8-week auction on Thursday is more likely to reflect the risk the market sees surrounding the possible expiration of the U.S. debt ceiling. The yield on 8-week bills was down 0.1 basis points to 0.074% after reaching as high as 0.081%, its highest level since March 15. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.5 basis points to 1.377% after touching a high on 1.385% shortly after the auctions, its highest level since July 14. Congressional debate is expected to heat up in the coming weeks over the debt ceiling issue with Treasury due to run out of money sometime in October. Without an extension to Treasury's borrowing limits, the risk of a technical default will weigh on short-term debt. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 115.7 basis points after hitting a high of 116.4, its steepest since July 14. Markets are also awaiting news on whether the White House will extend the tenure of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, with a decision likely this week. September 7 Tuesday 11:03AM New York / 1503 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003 Two-year note 99-209/256 0.2181 0.010 Three-year note 99-216/256 0.4286 0.022 Five-year note 99-168/256 0.8206 0.036 Seven-year note 99-228/256 1.1413 0.046 10-year note 98-212/256 1.3766 0.055 20-year bond 97-68/256 1.9156 0.052 30-year bond 100-52/256 1.9909 0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Will Dunham)
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Australia 10-year Treasury yields drop the most in a week post RBA bond tapering news

Aussie bond yields react to the RBA’s tapering announcements. AUD/USD reverses RBA-led gains amid cautious rate statement. Australia’s 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.65% on a day to 1.255% by the press time during early Tuesday. The bond coupons justify the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) tapering news. In its September...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 2-German 30-year yields hit six-week high after U.S. payroll data

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German government borrowing costs hit their highest level since mid-July on Friday as euro zone business surveys signposted a rapidly recovering economy and U.S. Treasury yields rose after the release of monthly employment data. Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surveys for the services sector in Italy,...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks fall, bond yields rise after weak August jobs report

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Friday after a report showed U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs last month, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring. But while the numbers might indicate a slowdown in the economic recovery, they may also persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone winding down its economic stimulus. The Dow dipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.32% from 1.30%. Shares of Broadcom rose 2.6% after the chipmaker’s fourth-quarter earnings topped analysts’ estimates.
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's Topix index hits 30-year high as Suga to step down

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese shares soared on Friday, with the broad Topix index hitting a three-decade high, after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered to resign, opening the way for a fresh government that could help the ruling party win an upcoming election. Nikkei share average rose 1.7% to...
MARKETS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares close higher as industrial stocks surge

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares gained nearly 2% on Tuesday, bouncing back from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks and as the government appointed a new central bank governor. * Sri Lanka re-appointed state minister Ajith Nivard...
WORLD
Reuters

METALS-Aluminium, nickel prices fall ahead of U.S. inflation data

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium and nickel prices fell on Tuesday, as investors exercised caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data and reduced exposure after a supply shortage-driven rally in both metals earlier this month. The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 3% to 22,660...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gives up gains as Wall Street falls

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2600 to 1.2684 * Canadian factory sales fall 1.5% in July * Canadian 10-year yield eases 4.8 basis points to 1.173% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as Wall Street and industrial metal prices fell. The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2675 to the greenback, or 78.90 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2600 to 1.2684. It had earlier gained ground after data showed U.S. inflation had softened, but slid back as "equities rolled over again," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. "The weakness seen in equities in the past week has led to a strengthening of the U.S. dollar and weakness in the loonie," Goshko added. Wall Street lost ground as investors looked past lower-than-expected inflation data, focusing instead on economic uncertainties and growing chances of a corporate tax hike. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including commodities such as copper and oil . Oil settled one cent higher at $70.46 a barrel but industrial metals fell, weighed down by concerns over the property market in top consumer China. Canadian factory sales decreased by 1.5% in July from June, data from Statistics Canada showed. That was a bigger decline than analysts expected, but the previous month was revised higher to show a 3.6% gain. Canada's inflation report for August is due on Wednesday and could offer clues on the outlook for Bank of Canada policy. Investors have been assessing whether a sustained rise in inflation could push central banks such as the BoC and the Federal Reserve into tightening policy earlier than signaled. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield fell 4.8 basis points to 1.173%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Kevin Liffey)
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

European stock indices fall, bond yields rise as inflation skyrockets

European stock indices lost steam, and bond yields rose (+6bp in Germany and +10bp in Italy) after CPI data in the Eurozone revealed a 3% in year-on-year inflation, surprising investors. Read more on bit.ly/3BsRD6g. Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and the content isn't created by...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains ahead of inflation data

US 10-year Treasury yields consolidate recent losses, S&P 500 Futures keep recovery from monthly low. Market sentiment improves on receding geopolitical fears, easing virus fears and vaccine hopes. Pre-CPI anxiety, tapering chatters challenge traders amid a light calendar in Asia. Market sentiment improves during early Tuesday even as the US...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares open near record highs on inflation relief, Zee soars

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened near record highs on Tuesday after data showed the country’s retail inflation eased to a four-month low, while Zee Entertainment surged 10% after top investors sought the removal of its chief executive from its board. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was...
BUSINESS
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction after OPEC’s surprise forecast

Crude oil has been trading steadily since late August despite the ongoing volatility. OPEC expects global oil demand to reach 100.8 million bpd in 2022 compared to 2019 level of 100.3 million bpd. The estimates are an improvement from its prior prediction of attaining the milestone in 2022's second half.
TRAFFIC
Community Policy