iPhone 13 to use new MagSafe charger

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 9 days ago
The iPhone 13 range is coming some time this month and now we have more details on the handsets, they will apparently use a new MagSafe charger. Dave Zatz has spotted a new MagSafe charger for the iPhone that just appeared at the FCC, you can see more details in the tweet below.

