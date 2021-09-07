CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Helene Elliott: Emma Raducanu leads pack of tennis’ next wave at U.S. Open

 9 days ago

NEW YORK — Things are happening fast for Emma Raducanu. Good things. But the British teenager was wise enough to pause the mad rush of her U.S. Open run to appreciate where she was. Before starting her fourth-round match against Shelby Rogers on Monday and taking the biggest leap of...

Reuters

Factbox: U.S. Open women's singles champion Emma Raducanu

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Factbox on Britain's Emma Raducanu, who beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam title:. Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2021) ROAD TO FINAL. First round: beat Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) 6-2 6-3 Second round:...
TENNIS
ESPN

Emma Raducanu moves up 127 spots to No. 23 in WTA rankings after winning US Open title

NEW YORK -- Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the US Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories -- three in qualifying and seven in the main draw -- to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova, who won at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17.
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Leylah Fernandez to Face Emma Raducanu in All-Teen U.S. Open Final

The incredible runs of Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu will continue to the U.S. Open final. Nineteen-year-old Canadian phenom Fernandez beat the world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling 2-1/2-hour match Thursday night. At one point in the second set, a trailing Sabalenka was so frustrated by the game and the clearly pro-Fernandez crowd that she smashed her racquet onto the court, destroying it, and earning herself a code violation. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, won matches against both defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina earlier in the tournament. Fernandez will face Emma Raducanu on Saturday face after the 18-year-old Briton dispatched world No. 17 Maria Sakkari in straight sets later Thursday. It will be the first U.S. Open final in more than two decades to boast two teens vying for the title. (The last time, in 1999, a 17-year-old Serena Williams walked away with the trophy.) When asked how she pulled off the Thursday night victory, Fernandez laughed. “I have no idea.”
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Tennis – Raducanu surprises herself with U.S. Open run

NEW YORK (Reuters) – No one is more surprised than Emma Raducanu herself. The British teenager became the first qualifier to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals by beating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in straight sets on Wednesday. “I didn’t expect to be here at all,” Raducanu told reporters. “I think...
TENNIS
Newsbug.info

Helene Elliott: Hoping U.S. Open phenoms can enjoy the spotlight, avoid stress that hurt Naomi Osaka

NEW YORK — While we celebrate Emma Raducanu’s amazing journey from a nervous hopeful who had a flight booked home to London in case she didn’t graduate to the main draw of the U.S. Open to becoming the first qualifier to reach the semifinals of this tournament, it’s vital to remember that her path has been followed by many young tennis players but traveled safely and happily by few.
TENNIS
wibqam.com

Tennis-Raducanu’s dream U.S. Open run continues with Rogers thrashing

NEW YORK (Reuters) – British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her dream run at the U.S. Open on Monday by overwhelming American Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final. Going through qualifying to get to the last eight at a major is a stunning accomplishment by itself,...
TENNIS
newschain

Queen leads tributes as Emma Raducanu celebrates US Open success

The Queen sent new US Open champion Emma Raducanu a message of congratulations and hailed her “remarkable achievement” after she become Great Britain’s first female grand slam winner in 44 years. A 6-4 6-3 win over Leylah Fernandez ensured the 18-year-old followed in the footsteps of Virginia Wade, who lifted...
TENNIS
wcluradio.com

Daniil Medvedev defeats Novak Djokovic to win the U.S. Open

25-year-old Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4 to claim his first carer Grand Slam title. Medvedev, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, had won 12 times previously on the ATP Tour but had never before won a major until Sunday’s match. Djokovic was just...
TENNIS
defector.com

Emma Raducanu’s U.S. Open Title Was Efficient And Unprecedented

Usually a tennis player checks off a few basic boxes before winning a major trophy. At minimum, one of these boxes might read “winning literally one tour-level match outside the majors.” You know, the matches that fill out all those weeks in between the four Slams. Many more human beings win those matches than ever win a major trophy. The 18-year-old Emma Raducanu chose to skip this step, however.
TENNIS
CNBC

British tennis player Emma Raducanu wins U.S. Open women's final

British tennis player Emma Raducanu beat Canadian star Leylah Fernandez to win the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday. She is the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title. Raducanu came into the U.S. Open ranked 150th in the world. Emma Raducanu has become...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

With U.S. Open win, Emma Raducanu is first tennis pro to go from qualifying rounds to champion

NEW YORK — Unseeded British teenager Emma Raducanu went from qualifier to champion at the U.S. Open in just her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament. Raducanu beat Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday to become the first player to go preliminary qualifying rounds all the way to a major title in the professional era.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Helene Elliott: Novak Djokovic advances to U.S. Open final, keeps calendar Grand Slam bid alive

NEW YORK — In dramatic fashion, Novak Djokovic kept alive his quest for a calendar Grand Slam and a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. Pushed harder by No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev on Friday than any other opponent had pushed him at this year’s U.S. Open, the top-ranked Djokovic relied on his superior conditioning and versatile game to wear down Zverev in a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory that earned Djokovic a berth in Sunday’s final.
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Emma Raducanu wins the U.S. Open in straight sets.

Emma Raducanu, the 18-year-old British phenom, completed her shocking run through the U.S. Open with a straight-sets victory over Leylah Fernandez of Canada on Saturday. Raducanu, ranked 150th in the world and barely known two weeks ago, became the first player to win a Grand Slam title after surviving the qualifying tournament. She became the first woman from Britain to win the U.S. Open since Virginia Wade in 1977.
TENNIS

