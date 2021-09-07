Cosmic Rays – Originating From Supernova Remnants and Pulsars – May Be Key to Understanding Galactic Dynamics
Speedy cosmic rays, originating from supernova remnants and pulsars, likely impact galactic dynamics and star formation far more than previously known. Cosmic rays are charged subnuclear particles that move close to the speed of light, constantly raining down on the Earth. These particles are relativistic, as defined by Albert Einstein’s special relativity, and manage to generate a magnetic field that controls the way they move within the galaxy.scitechdaily.com
