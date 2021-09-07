CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man killed at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
One man dead in southwest Atlanta (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Police are investigating an overnight homicide at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to Santafe Villa at 2370 Metropolitan Pkwy. just before 1 a.m. to a call of a person down.

Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering an injury to his chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Preliminary investigation shows the man, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed.

Police said the investigation revealed that the stabbing may have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors. One man has been detained.

