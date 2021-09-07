One man killed at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

One man dead in southwest Atlanta (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Police are investigating an overnight homicide at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to Santafe Villa at 2370 Metropolitan Pkwy. just before 1 a.m. to a call of a person down.

Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering an injury to his chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Preliminary investigation shows the man, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed.

Police said the investigation revealed that the stabbing may have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors. One man has been detained.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group