Growing Up Wild – Go Bobcats!

Indoor Bingo is back. It will take place at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the San Marcos Activity Center for ages 60+. Please note the new time for September’s Bingo event. Registration for Bingo is no longer required. Participants must agree that they have read and understand the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department Release and Waiver of Liability and will have to sign the waiver when attending Bingo. Each person will be given 1 sheet of paper with 4 Bingo cards printed on the paper and a small cup of beans. Participants will use beans to mark the numbers. The card sheets and the beans will be discarded at the end of the event. Participants will be seated at ends of 6-foot rectangular tables. Only two people will be allowed per table. Masks are optional at the San Marcos Activity Center. October’s Bingo will take place at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. For more information, call 512-393-8280.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO