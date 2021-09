Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow upgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $55.00 (from $45.00). The analyst comments "With the shares off ~45% from their February highs (vs. SPX +14%), we see a favorable risk/reward on this structural "winner" given: 1) business momentum (GMV trending near +100% on 2-Yr basis); 2) increased confidence in the ability of the business to scale margins go-forward—as evidenced by the reiteration of the annual +1-2% EBITDA margin guide despite transitory headwinds on the CM side (from higher shipping/logistics); 3) material multi-year GMV opportunity in China via structural tailwinds from the channel shift to ecommerce and as luxury spending benefits from a repatriation in MLC spending at least in the medium term. Bigger picture, the stock has lagged, GMV growth illustrates the structural drivers of the model, and margins are now scaling."

