ASL Tour: Art and Social Change

This is the last weekend to enjoy Walkable Main Street and Music at Walkable Main Street. Saturdays and Sundays have given us an opportunity to enjoy Main Street without cars and a wonderful Main Street Stage with a variety of musicians. This weekend is the last of these events. On Saturday, the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo will play from 2:30 to 4 p.m., followed by Ray & Jose Mariachi from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The Main Street stage is located on Main Street between 3rd and 4th avenues.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO