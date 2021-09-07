ASL Tour: Art and Social Change
Join artist and educator Meridith Gray Green for an American Sign Language tour on Zoom in conjunction with the 2021 Deaf Visual Arts Festival. Green will share and discuss artworks from the collection in a range of mediums, by artists whose work brings attention to social, political, and environmental issues. The tour will be centered on the site-specific mural Stacking Traumas by Deaf artist Christine Sun Kim. The mural identifies frustrations, obstacles, and stigmas attached to deafness while also promoting awareness and accountability from the artist’s perspective as part of the Deaf community.www.laduenews.com
