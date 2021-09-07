CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASL Tour: Art and Social Change

Cover picture for the articleJoin artist and educator Meridith Gray Green for an American Sign Language tour on Zoom in conjunction with the 2021 Deaf Visual Arts Festival. Green will share and discuss artworks from the collection in a range of mediums, by artists whose work brings attention to social, political, and environmental issues. The tour will be centered on the site-specific mural Stacking Traumas by Deaf artist Christine Sun Kim. The mural identifies frustrations, obstacles, and stigmas attached to deafness while also promoting awareness and accountability from the artist’s perspective as part of the Deaf community. 

boothbayregister.com

First Friday Art Tour today!

Special reception hours: 3-7 p.m. Self-guided journeys led by an art lover’s desire to exercise their imagination. Paintings ... sculpture ... mixed media ... assemblage art ... photography ... pottery ... weaving ... fiber arts. Participating galleries feature new work, hold open houses with refreshments, studio tours, and often offer...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

ArtWalla's First Friday Art Tour virtual, in person

ArtWalla's Sept. 3 First Friday Art Tour will be offered virtually and in person at various venues throughout Walla Walla. The listing of venues is at artwalla.com/arttour. ArtWalla’s pop-up gallery will be at Combine Art Collective from 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. While there...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Door County Pulse

Contemporary Art Tour Features Three Galleries

Three festive receptions will run concurrently Sept. 11, 3-7 pm, at Idea Gallery, Martinez Studio and Cappaert Contemporary Gallery during this year’s Contemporary Art Tour. Now an annual event, it shows the diversity of the county’s contemporary-art scene as the galleries feature both their owners’ artwork and recent works by the artists they represent.
VISUAL ART
lmgfl.com

Frost Art Museum to Feature Socially Engaged Pieces

’s Flor500 and Four Elements will now be featured in the permanent collection of the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum. . The display will feature a complete documentation of the project, including illustrations, essays and the research used to create Flor500’s formation. Know for his environmentally-oriented artwork, the museum’s...
MUSEUMS
twulasso.com

Fall art exhibition presents pieces covering social justice topics

Texas Woman’s University’s staff and faculty are holding their fall 2021 exhibition from Aug. 23 to Sept. 17 titled “Lingua Franca.” The exhibition includes art by Christine Adame, Alex Epps, Meg Griffiths, Sara Ishii, Julie Libersat, Colby Parsons, Sheli Peterson, Tanya Synar, Giovanni Valderas, and Blake Weld. Terri Thornton, the curator of education at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, curated this exhibit.
FORT WORTH, TX
TrendHunter.com

Social Good Art Projects

Our Towns: Climate is a public art project put together by eight artists. The artists are operating together as Re:FRAMED, a group of painters tasked to deliver social good through large-scale murals and smaller painted works across Sussex. The group's pieces consider some of today's most pressing issues through the...
VISUAL ART
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Art Beat: Music happening this weekend — plus theatre, art tours and an author event

This is the last weekend to enjoy Walkable Main Street and Music at Walkable Main Street. Saturdays and Sundays have given us an opportunity to enjoy Main Street without cars and a wonderful Main Street Stage with a variety of musicians. This weekend is the last of these events. On Saturday, the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo will play from 2:30 to 4 p.m., followed by Ray & Jose Mariachi from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The Main Street stage is located on Main Street between 3rd and 4th avenues.
EDMONDS, WA
thereminder.com

Resilient Community Arts opens art space for social progress in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON – Resilient Community Arts (RCA), a nonprofit arts organization in Easthampton, is aiming to provide a community-driven arts space in an affordable and accessible manner for the Pioneer Valley. The organization, which recently opened their own studio in room #044 in Eastworks, is hoping to use the arts as...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
laduenews.com

In Conversation: Screening & Artist Talk with Hugo Crosthwaite

The Outwin artist Hugo Crosthwaite speaks with Taína Caragol, Portrait Gallery curator of painting and sculpture and Latinx art and history and co-curator of The Outwin. Crosthwaite won first prize in the fifth triennial Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition for his stop-motion drawing animation A Portrait of Berenice Sarmiento Chávez (2018). The animation will be screened during the conversation. This program is free, but registration is required. Visit kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu/calendar to register.
VISUAL ART
Tribune-Review

Etna Art Tour returns in person with food, dance, music

Etna’s main business corridor will be bustling with art, music and dance for the borough’s seventh annual Art Tour. Hosted in person after a covid-19-related hiatus last year, the event will be 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday Sept. 25 along Butler Street. “We think this shows our community’s resilience to...
ETNA, PA
Slipped Disc

How arts blogs have changed this century

It’s 22 years since Doug McLennan founded artsjournal.com and 20 since he persuaded some leading writers, myself among them, to contribute ideas that were tangential to the stuff we were writing for pay. It was an interesting experiment, and for several of us it took off in different directions, for which Doug deserves great credit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Always a Conduit for Change, the Art World is Diversifying

Throughout the history of western culture, art has often been a luxury indulged in by the privileged. Nearly all of the artists celebrated in the art world were white, male, and came from wealth, had connections, or both. There have been outliers, but for the most part, the worlds of music, visual art, poetry, film, and photography were a white man’s game.
VISUAL ART
delmartimes.net

Change is in the air at San Diego Festival of the Arts

This weekend, San Diego Festival of the Arts is shaking things up with a new location and age requirement. But the beloved art, and a commitment to a good cause, aren’t going anywhere. The juried art show will feature work from 150 artists across various mediums, such as painting, sculpture,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
buckrail.com

Enjoy a self-guided tour of Public Art’s downtown murals

JACKSON, Wyo. — WildWalls, presented by Jackson Hole Public Art opened on June 29 and will continue to run through September. Two permanent murals and nine temporary wheat-pasted murals are up around the Town of Jackson, most with Augmented Reality (AR) features that transform the static image into a live animation on current science from the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
JACKSON, WY
Hyperallergic

Center for Arts, Design, and Social Research Presents Ancestral Cosmovisions/Territories of Action

Ancestral Cosmovisions/Territories of Action, Encuentro III of the Center for Arts, Design, and Social Research’s “Cosmological Gardens” program series, will consist of a variety of seminars and workshops taking place from October 8–31, 2021. Focusing on decolonial methodologies and research that challenges the ongoing exploitation of lands, waters, and other natural environments, this initiative will emphasize the crucial role of indigenous practices as panelists and attendees discuss territorial struggles and related stories of cultivation.
VISUAL ART
San Francisco Weekly

How Joan Mitchell Changed Abstract Art

For fans of abstract art, Joan Mitchell is in the all-time pantheon — as good or greater than Jackson Pollock or Mark Rothko or any of the other titans whose names are synonymous with non-figurative art that takes viewers to a place of both aesthetic and emotional complexity. But Mitchell is in a rare category of abstract art: Female artists who beat the odds to make it big in the 20th century.
VISUAL ART
laduenews.com

Public Tour: The Outwin–American Portraiture Today

Join student educator Jay Buchanan, graduate student in the Department of Art History & Archaeology at Washington University in St. Louis, for an online tour of The Outwin: American Portraiture Today. This exhibition features the finalists of the National Portrait Gallery’s fifth triennial Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition. The selected portraits in a variety of media respond to the current political and social context, offering perspectives on a range of themes of sociopolitical relevance, including immigration, the status of American workers, mass incarceration, gun violence, and LGBTQ+ rights. This hour-long tour is free, but registration is required. Visit kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu/calendar to register.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KRQE News 13

Corrales hosting annual art and studio tour

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Corrales is open for business and is bringing back one of the most anticipated art and studio tours in New Mexico. The 23rd annual Corrales Art and Studio Tour is this weekend only. Artists open their studio doors to the public, featuring up to 70 artists in more than 30 studios. To learn more, visit their website.
CORRALES, NM
Architectural Digest

Tour an Arts and Crafts Home in Berkeley Where Sustainability Reigns Supreme

Last July, as much of New York City life moved outdoors and into the streets, architect and urban planner Vishaan Chakrabarti, along with his Manhattan firm Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), unveiled a proposal in The New York Times: Banish most privately-owned cars from Manhattan. Interestingly, that same month, he and his family were moving to what most people would consider a car place: Berkeley, California. There, Chakrabarti would serve as the new dean of U.C. Berkeley’s College of Environmental Design.
BERKELEY, CA
capecodtimes.com

Art, kindness and social media propel Cape Cod Land Shark success

BREWSTER – The growth of Michelle “Sunshine” Singleton’s business, Cape Cod Land Sharks, could very well be a model for how to grow a brand in the age of social media. She’s the skills and talent to produce a unique product, a philosophy to support it, and a means of showcasing it on social media where she had 5,363 Instagram followers. In two years, the 42-year-old Brewster woman has found a way to work full time as an artist, doing what she loves.
BREWSTER, MA

