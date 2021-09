Over the next week or so, you may see some discrepancies between our library catalog in Bibliocommons and our OverDrive/Libby content. We recently lost access to a collection of digital audiobook content from the publisher Recorded Books on our OverDrive/Libby resource. The good news is some of this content is available in our hoopla resource and you still have access to it there. Unfortunately, some of the content we may not be able to continue to make available.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO