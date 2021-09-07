Join us for this new program of informational seminars brought to you by Hope Hospice. They will take place once every quarter. Some of the topics that will be discussed are: Humor in Aging, Balance and Flexibility, Stress and Aging, Diabetes, Where Do We Go From Here, Love Your Heart, Depression, Normal Aging vs Dementia and many more. The first seminar will take place on Tuesday, September 8 from 10:00—11:00 AM at the San Marcos Activity Center. The topic for September 8 is “Humor in Aging.” Space is limited. Registration is required. You can register for this Informational Seminar presented by Hope Hospice by visiting www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx and clicking on activities or by calling the Activity Center at 512-393-8280.