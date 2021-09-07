CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Informational Seminar—Presented by Hope Hospice

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
sanmarcostx.gov
 9 days ago

Join us for this new program of informational seminars brought to you by Hope Hospice. They will take place once every quarter. Some of the topics that will be discussed are: Humor in Aging, Balance and Flexibility, Stress and Aging, Diabetes, Where Do We Go From Here, Love Your Heart, Depression, Normal Aging vs Dementia and many more. The first seminar will take place on Tuesday, September 8 from 10:00—11:00 AM at the San Marcos Activity Center. The topic for September 8 is “Humor in Aging.” Space is limited. Registration is required. You can register for this Informational Seminar presented by Hope Hospice by visiting www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx and clicking on activities or by calling the Activity Center at 512-393-8280.

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Seminars#The Activity Center
The Independent

Fertility doctor and clinic staff call patient to tell her she is expecting

A fertility doctor in California has a special way of telling his patients that their IVF treatment worked and they are expecting a baby. Heartwarming footage shows Dr Lawrence Werlin, 72, phoning a woman from his office with his clinic staff gathered around him. When the patient picks up, he counts to three, at which point he and his colleagues shout “you’re pregnant!” before clapping and cheering.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Dr Marty Makary: The Study On Vaccinating Children Between 5-12 Years Old Against Covid Is Not Big Enough

Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Reason.com

'COVID-19 Hospitalizations' Are an Increasingly Misleading Measure of Severe Disease

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktxs.com

COVID infusions might reduce your chances of being hospitalized, medical professionals say

ABILENE, Texas — Medical professionals from Hendrick are recommending the COVID infusion to patients who qualify, as it has proven to reduce the amount of hospitalizations. Lauren Grant, Nurse Manager with Hendrick explained how you can qualify for the infusion, "We will see anybody ages 12 or older as long as they meet the criteria, there’s a specific set of criteria, including things like pre-existing conditions like diabetes, any form of heart disease, ages over 65 are usually an automatic qualifier, those patients are automatically at higher risk of more severe forms of COVID-19, so those are the patients that we are really trying to reach with this monoclonal antibody so we can prevent that hospitalization."
ABILENE, TX
Lima News

Dementia educational seminar planned in St. Marys

ST. MARYS — The Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio chapter will hold an educational seminar on understanding and responding to dementia behavior at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the St. Marys Public Library, 1405 Chestnut St., St. Marys. Call 1-800-272-3900 to register. Masks required.
SAINT MARYS, OH
kjzz.org

Valleywise Health Struggles To Fill Hundreds Of Positions

The pandemic has been taking a toll on health care workers, leading to staff shortages and competition between health care providers. Valleywise Health Chief Nursing Officer Sherry Stotler says they are trying to fill hundreds of positions, mostly registered nurses. “We probably have around 151 RNs that we’re still recruiting...
HEALTH SERVICES
Current Publishing

Fishers Rotary Club presents check to Project Hope

On June 14, members of the Fishers Rotary Club gathered at The Hawthorns Golf and Country Club for a golf outing to raise money for Project Hope, a partnership between Hamilton Southeastern Schools and Community Health to provide mental health resources to students. On Aug. 27, Rotary Club members presented...
FISHERS, IN
crossingrivers.org

Crossing Rivers Health Hospice Named a 2021 Hospice Honors Recipient

Crossing Rivers Health Hospice has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
HEALTH SERVICES
healthykcmag.com

The Power of Hospice to Redefine Hope

The end of a person’s life is a significant period of time when they are able to reflect on their life and accomplishments, work through their regrets and challenges, and spend their remaining days with friends and family in comfort and peace. For families whose loved one is experiencing a serious illness or life-limiting condition, this precious time is one of life’s most meaningful milestones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC4 Columbus

Severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases extremely rare, research finds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Some doctors hope research from the CDC will bolster confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine. Details about vaccinated individuals getting cases of the virus, referred to as breakthrough cases, come as the Delta variant is quickly spreading through communities. “It’s a huge difference if you’re unvaccinated vs. vaccinated....
COLUMBUS, OH
manisteenews.com

Virtual seminar on weight loss surgery to be held Monday

MANISTEE — A virtual seminar on bariatric surgery, or weight loss surgery, will be held on Monday, according to a news release from Munson Healthcare. Northern Michigan residents considering bariatric surgery can attend the seminar from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday. Michael Nizzi, D.O., F.A.C.O.S., medical director of Munson Medical Center’s...
WEIGHT LOSS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Health Department announce clinic closures, changes in hours this week

The St. Joseph Health Department clinic will be traveling off-site this week, prompting a change in hours the next three days. The department’s Stephanie Malita says these closures will only affect the clinic and not the other parts of the department. The clinic will be closed on all day today, tomorrow until 1pm and then Thursday starting at 11am, for the rest of the day.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Post-Journal

Importance Of Hospice, Palliative Care Discussed

FINDLEY LAKE — There is far more to hospice and palliative care than most people realize, Community Connection at Findley Lake friends and guests learned at a recent presentation. Shauna Anderson, president and CEO of Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, spoke to those gathered in the Communi-Tea Room at the...
FINDLEY LAKE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy