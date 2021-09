HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died after reportedly overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl at a home in Venice Saturday, while comedian and model Kate Quigley was in critical condition, according to multiple reports Sunday. LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 15: Fuquan Johnson is seen on May 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) “He was one of those bright spots in the community where everybody knew…you always knew he was gonna smile at you, you always knew he was gonna say something nice,” comedian Ron G., a friend of Johnson’s, said, adding that he’s broken...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO