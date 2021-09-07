CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Study and Homework Sessions

Cover picture for the articleCreated for those students who need a little extra help, these weekly peer group study sessions will be a great way for students to connect and work on assignments or subjects that need some additional attention. Wednesday evenings beginning in September. For more information, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Ashley Young at 281-554-1116. Dates: Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Sep. 22, Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Nov. 17, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15 Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Ages: 12 to 18, 6th to 12th grade.

