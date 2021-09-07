Computer Classes
Classes will be held in the Computer Lab on the 2nd floor. Registration required. To register, go to https://helenhall.libguides.com/librarycalendar. Please note: Registration begins one week in advance of class schedule date. For more information, please call 281-554-1101. Morning Computer Classes Sept. 8: Basic Computer Skills Sept. 15: Basic Internet and Email Skills Sept. 22: Working with Windows 10 Sept. 29: Word Oct. 6: Excel Oct. 13: Advanced Excel: Charts and Pivot Tables Oct. 20: PowerPoint Oct. 27: Publisher Nov. 3: Social Media 101 Nov. 10: Google Drive/Docs Nov. 17: Tablet/Smartphone Dec. 1: Saving Money with Coupons and Apps Dec. 8: iPad Basics Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ages: For adults.www.leaguecity.com
