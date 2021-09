More players than ever with Canadian ties are in the NFL to start the 2021 season. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. As of Friday, 18 of 32 NFL clubs were carrying a player either born in Canada or at least partially raised north of the U.S. border — on an active 53-man roster, on a practice squad, on injured reserve, or on the suspended/reserve list. Fourteen are on an active roster, with 15th and 16th soon to return from short-term injured reserve, and a 17th back next month from suspension.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO