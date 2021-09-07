CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Afghanistan Blunder Boogie and D.C. Arrogance w/ Jim Bovard – Source – Parallax Views

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Parallax Views, U.S. military forces have left Afghanistan after 20 years. But the D.C. foreign policy Blob’s arrogance is still going strong, as figures like Max Boot, Leon Panetta, and H.R. McMaster. Our guest on this edition, libertarian gadfly James Bovaird, has a personal experience he’s decided to share with us about this kind of hubris that he details in his article “Washington Arrogance is Incurable”. Jim recounts a telling conversation he had with a “good Washingtonian” that took issue with Jim’s questioning of U.S. foreign policy. Meanwhile, Jim recounts seeing wounded soldiers returning from the Forever Wars that very same day.

