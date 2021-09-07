The Afghanistan Blunder Boogie and D.C. Arrogance w/ Jim Bovard – Source – Parallax Views

Secretary of Antony Blinken acknowledged in Senate testimony on Tuesday that the Biden administration failed to anticipate Afghanistan collapsing as quickly as it did. He made the admission under grilling from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who asked what the administration’s view of the matter was leading up to the United States’ August withdrawal. “The Afghan government was still fractious and corrupt, and the Taliban [had] unchallenged safe haven in Pakistan,” Rubio noted. “Paraphrasing your own words — if, after 20 years and hundreds of billions of dollars in support, equipment, and training, there is not enough for the Afghan government or the Afghan security forces to become more resilient or self-sustaining, what did we think was going to happen as that support began to be removed?”

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO