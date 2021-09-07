CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBA sticks to tapering plans

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.35. Dollar's selloff from Tuesday's high at 110.15 to 109.53 due to the release of soft U.S. inflation data suggests early upmove from 109.12 has ended at 110.44 in Sep and intra-day break below there suggests bearishness is retained for a re-test of aforesaid support, break would extend decline from August's peak at 110.79 marginally, however, support at 108.73 should remain intact and yield rebound later.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD clings to 1.1800 amid an improved market mood

EUR/USD extends its fall, after fading an earlier spike to the 1.1830’s. Market sentiment improves, the greenback remains weak. ECB's Lane: Current policy instruments are working. The EUR/USD is edging higher during the American session, trading at 1.1810 up a decent 0.07% on the day at the time of writing....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US dollar sagging over Fed expectations

Here is what you need to know in forex for Thursday 16 Sep:. The US dollar was pressured on Wednesday in what might have been a delayed reaction to the prior day's inflation numbers. The UK's and Canada's inflation data came in hot by comparison on Wednesday, bringing to light the prospects of convergence between the pace of economic recovery across the pond and between other central banks.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD bears move in for the kill in firmer commodity complex

USD/CAD bears take back control on sofer US dollar. US inflation weighing late in the week, bulls capitalise in divergence between Canada CPI. USD/CAD has started the Asia day better offered following Wednesday's softer session in the greenback, inflation prints from around the globe and a slightly better risk tone in general. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2625 and between a low of 1.2623 and a high of 1.2630 so far.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD pauses run-up to 0.7350 on mixed Australia employment details

AUD/USD consolidates intraday gains, steps back from daily high on mixed Aussie data. Australia Employment Change dropped more than expected, Unemployment Rate improved in August. Market sentiment dwindles over Aussie security pact with US, UK and pre-US Retail Sales caution. AUD/USD seesaws around intraday high, recently dropped around 10-pips to...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Loonie soars on Canadian CPI spike, outperforms

Summary: The Canadian Loonie soared against the US Dollar, outperforming its G10 peers after Canada’s Annual Consumer Price Index climbed to its highest level since 2003. In the UK, consumer inflation was higher than forecast, boosting the British Pound. The USD/CAD pair slumped 0.53% to 1.2627 in late New York (1.2694). Sterling rallied 0.24% to 1.3845 at the New York close against 1.3813 yesterday. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies eased 0.15% to 92.50 from 92.65. Commodity currencies advanced against the Greenback. The Australian Dollar rallied to 0.7333 from 0.7320 while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was up 0.17%to 0.7110 (0.7098). In subdued trade, the Euro climbed to 1.1817 from 1.1802 yesterday. USD/JPY slipped to 109.38 from 109.65. The Greenback was mostly softer against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/CNH (US Dollar- Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped 0.12% to 6.4275 (6.4355). Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback eased to close at 1.3405 from 1.3438 in Asia yesterday. Global bond yields settled a touch higher. The US 10-year Treasury bond rate was last at 1.30% (1.28%). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.31% from -0.34% yesterday. The UK 10-year Gilt yield climbed 4 basis points to 0.78% from 0.74%. Canadian 10-year Bond rates were up 5 basis points to 1.22% (1.17%).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone impact on gold: The ECB and the phantom taper

The ECB tapered its asset purchases. Only that it didn’t taper at all. Are you confused? Gold isn’t – it simply doesn’t care. Tapering has begun. For now, in the Eurozone. This is at least what headlines suggest, as last week, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held its monetary policy meeting. The European central bankers decided to slow down the pace of their asset purchases:
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bounces off two-week lows post-US CPI, still in the red near mid-0.7300s

A modest USD weakness assisted AUD/USD to stage a modest bounce from two-week lows. Softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures exerted additional pressure on the USD. Higher US bond yields helped limit any deeper USD losses and capped the upside for the pair. The AUD/USD pair managed to recover a major...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Dollar holds below 2-1/2 week high as inflation data eyed

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar settled below a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as investors braced for inflation data that might offer clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve at a meeting next week. Before the Fed’s review on Sept. 21-22, investors are...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dovish RBA commentary sees AUD weakest of major units through Tuesday

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar was the weakest of major currencies through trade on Tuesday, giving up 0.7% amid dovish commentary from RBA Governor Philip Lowe and a broader risk off tone. The AUD tracked sideways through the early hours of the domestic session, bouncing between 0.7360 and 0.7375 before comments from RBA Governor Lowe forced the currency through 0.7350. While maintaining an expectation the economy will rebound swiftly once lockdowns are removed, Lowe pushed back on market expectations for a rate hike in 2022 and H1 2023. Lowe was at pains to point out that it was “difficult to reconcile a rate hike with his central view that inflation and wages will rise slowly from here on out”. His comments forced investors to push back prospects for a normalisation of monetary policy and brings in to focus a widening gap in RBA policy outlook and that of other major central banks. Having found support at 0.7340 the AUD found a brief respite in softer than anticipated US CPI data bouncing back toward 0.7370 before a broader risk off tone sent the currency toward intraday lows at 0.7315.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP holds in bullish grounds in mid 0.85 areas

EUR/GBP firms as the pound drifted from 5-week highs vs. the greenback. (BoE) is set to tighten its monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank on inflation concerns. EUR/GBP is 0.15% higher in the day, trading at 0.8542 and between a low of 0.8510 and a high of 0.8543...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Dollar Up as Latest U.S. Inflation Casts Doubt on Fed Taper in 2021

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Wednesday morning in Asia. The U.S. currency remained within recent ranges as the latest U.S. inflation data raised doubts that the Federal Reserve would begin asset tapering in 2021. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US CPI fails to hamstring the mightly US dollar

Here is what you need to know for 15 Sep in forex:. The US dollar was a solid performer on Tuesday and rose from a low 92.33 to a high of 92.68 against major currencies measured by the DXY index. However, data showed a less-than-expected rise in US inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index weakens to the 92.30 area post-CPI

DXY drops to the vicinity of 92.30 on Tuesday. US 10-year yields sink to the 1.30% region. US inflation figures missed consensus in August. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar vs. a basket of its main competitors, loses the grip further and slips back to the 92.30 region on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar shrugs off weak inflation, China worries mount, cryptos rise

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 15:. Optimism from weaker US inflation figures has made way to concerns about the US and also the Chinese economy, following weak data. Updated reads on UK and Canadian inflation and US industrial output are of interest. Cryptocurrencies have been marching higher while oil and gold have consolidated their gains.
BUSINESS

