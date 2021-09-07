CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta variant outbreak threatens Singapore's 'living with Covid' model

By Ben Westcott, CNN
Albany Herald
 9 days ago

Singapore has warned it may need to reimpose Covid-19 restrictions if a new outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant is not contained, putting at risk the city's shift towards living with the virus. The number of new Covid-19 infections in Singapore doubled in the past week, according to the...

www.albanyherald.com

