Asia markets rise as China trade beats expectations, RBA stays course on taper

FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the absence of US markets, it was a decent start to the week for both Asia and European stocks yesterday, with Friday’s weak payrolls report fuelled an expectation that the US Federal Reserve might have to push back the timeline of any tapering program. The prospect of a new...

FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid around 1.3820-25 area

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday and reversed the overnight losses. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI report lifted the GBP amid a broad-based USD weakness. Reports that the UK PM Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet capped the upside, for now. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone July Industrial Production rises 1.5% vs 0.6% expected

The official data published by Eurostat showed this Wednesday that Industrial Production in the Eurozone increased 1.5% in July as against 0.6% anticipated. On an annualized basis, the industrial output surpassed market expectations and rose 7.7% during the reported month as against the previous month’s upwardly revised reading of 10.1%.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?

Retail Sales in US is expected to decline by 0.8% in August. Loss of momentum in economic recovery could force Fed to delay taper. Gold could turn bullish again with a daily close above $1,810. The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD flirts with session lows, around 1.2670 region post-Canadian CPI

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid renewed USD weakness. Mixed Canadian CPI report failed to influence or provide any meaningful impetus to the pair. The USD/CAD pair remained depressed below the 1.2700...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Calmer waters heading into a big week for central banks

US inflation ultimately had a very short-lived impact on the dollar, which found fresh support from shaky risk sentiment yesterday. Markets may however be cementing their view that Fed tapering will be delayed heading into next week's meeting, which may allow for a rangebound (and possibly mildly dollar-negative) environment in the rest of the week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD clings to 1.1800 amid an improved market mood

EUR/USD extends its fall, after fading an earlier spike to the 1.1830’s. Market sentiment improves, the greenback remains weak. ECB's Lane: Current policy instruments are working. The EUR/USD is edging higher during the American session, trading at 1.1810 up a decent 0.07% on the day at the time of writing....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

BoJ's Kuroda: Japan's economy has picked up as a trend

The Japanese economy has picked up as a trend although it has remained in a severe situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. "Japan's economy will recover with the impact of COVID-19 waning due to further progress...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US dollar sagging over Fed expectations

Here is what you need to know in forex for Thursday 16 Sep:. The US dollar was pressured on Wednesday in what might have been a delayed reaction to the prior day's inflation numbers. The UK's and Canada's inflation data came in hot by comparison on Wednesday, bringing to light the prospects of convergence between the pace of economic recovery across the pond and between other central banks.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850

US Dollar mixed across the board, finds support from rebound in US yields. UK: PM Johnson changes members of his Cabinet. GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, remains unable to break 1.3900. The GBP/USD printed a fresh daily high during the American session at 1.3853 and then pulled back toward 1.3820....
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a break of 0.7125/50 around NZ GDP

NZD/USD bulls are in charge leading into the NZ GDP data coming up. The price is resisted but on a positive outcome, the 0.7120s will most likely come under pressure. From a top-down analysis perspective, the market is trading in a bullish bias into the Gross Domestic Product data:. When...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

When is New Zealand GDP report and how could it affect NZD/USD?

Early Thursday in Asia (21:45 GMT on Wednesday elsewhere), the market sees the second-quarter (Q2) 2021 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from New Zealand. Today’s NZ GDP print becomes more important as the Q2 figures for Unemployment and inflation have already signaled an RBNZ rate hike this year even as the local lockdowns have challenged the policy hawks.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls look to 0.7150 on strong New Zealand Q2 GDP

NZD/USD jumps over 20 pips following the better-than-forecast NZ GDP. New Zealand Q2 GDP came in 2.8% QoQ, 17.4% YoY. Risk-on mood favors Antipodeans even as AUKUS deal, covid woes and Fed fears challenges optimists. Aussie jobs report, US Retail Sales will be the key data to watch, risk catalysts...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Bears take charge below prior day's close, breakout on the cards

GBP on the up as UK data impresses traders. The next data in line will be Retail Sales as traders look to the BoE's net move. EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8537 at the time of writing, down 0.14% on the day and between a low of 0.8528 and a high of 0.8562. The price is below the prior day's close and has carved out dynamic support and resistance in an hourly time-frame perspective.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD bears move in for the kill in firmer commodity complex

USD/CAD bears take back control on sofer US dollar. US inflation weighing late in the week, bulls capitalise in divergence between Canada CPI. USD/CAD has started the Asia day better offered following Wednesday's softer session in the greenback, inflation prints from around the globe and a slightly better risk tone in general. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2625 and between a low of 1.2623 and a high of 1.2630 so far.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Loonie soars on Canadian CPI spike, outperforms

Summary: The Canadian Loonie soared against the US Dollar, outperforming its G10 peers after Canada’s Annual Consumer Price Index climbed to its highest level since 2003. In the UK, consumer inflation was higher than forecast, boosting the British Pound. The USD/CAD pair slumped 0.53% to 1.2627 in late New York (1.2694). Sterling rallied 0.24% to 1.3845 at the New York close against 1.3813 yesterday. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies eased 0.15% to 92.50 from 92.65. Commodity currencies advanced against the Greenback. The Australian Dollar rallied to 0.7333 from 0.7320 while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was up 0.17%to 0.7110 (0.7098). In subdued trade, the Euro climbed to 1.1817 from 1.1802 yesterday. USD/JPY slipped to 109.38 from 109.65. The Greenback was mostly softer against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/CNH (US Dollar- Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped 0.12% to 6.4275 (6.4355). Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback eased to close at 1.3405 from 1.3438 in Asia yesterday. Global bond yields settled a touch higher. The US 10-year Treasury bond rate was last at 1.30% (1.28%). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.31% from -0.34% yesterday. The UK 10-year Gilt yield climbed 4 basis points to 0.78% from 0.74%. Canadian 10-year Bond rates were up 5 basis points to 1.22% (1.17%).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD pauses run-up to 0.7350 on mixed Australia employment details

AUD/USD consolidates intraday gains, steps back from daily high on mixed Aussie data. Australia Employment Change dropped more than expected, Unemployment Rate improved in August. Market sentiment dwindles over Aussie security pact with US, UK and pre-US Retail Sales caution. AUD/USD seesaws around intraday high, recently dropped around 10-pips to...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs

Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism. Americans, troubled by the persistence of inflation and the pandemic, are not expected to have recovered...
BUSINESS

