Asia markets rise as China trade beats expectations, RBA stays course on taper

Summary: The Canadian Loonie soared against the US Dollar, outperforming its G10 peers after Canada’s Annual Consumer Price Index climbed to its highest level since 2003. In the UK, consumer inflation was higher than forecast, boosting the British Pound. The USD/CAD pair slumped 0.53% to 1.2627 in late New York (1.2694). Sterling rallied 0.24% to 1.3845 at the New York close against 1.3813 yesterday. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies eased 0.15% to 92.50 from 92.65. Commodity currencies advanced against the Greenback. The Australian Dollar rallied to 0.7333 from 0.7320 while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was up 0.17%to 0.7110 (0.7098). In subdued trade, the Euro climbed to 1.1817 from 1.1802 yesterday. USD/JPY slipped to 109.38 from 109.65. The Greenback was mostly softer against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/CNH (US Dollar- Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped 0.12% to 6.4275 (6.4355). Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback eased to close at 1.3405 from 1.3438 in Asia yesterday. Global bond yields settled a touch higher. The US 10-year Treasury bond rate was last at 1.30% (1.28%). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.31% from -0.34% yesterday. The UK 10-year Gilt yield climbed 4 basis points to 0.78% from 0.74%. Canadian 10-year Bond rates were up 5 basis points to 1.22% (1.17%).

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO