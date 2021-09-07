CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Unit Auto Sales Fell Again in August as Shortages Drive Inventory Down and Prices Up – Robert Hughes

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of light vehicles totaled 13.1 million at an annual rate in August, down from a 14.6 million pace in July. The August result was the fourth consecutive decline and third straight month below the 16 to 18 million range (see top of first chart). Falling auto sales is largely a result of component shortages that have limited production, resulting in plunging inventory and surging prices.

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

US consumer prices rise 0.3% in August, lowest in 7 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose a lower-than-expected 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and a hopeful sign that a recent jump in inflation may be cooling. The August gain was weaker than the 0.5% increase in July and a 0.9% surge in June, the Labor...
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Consumer Price Hikes Cool a Bit in August

The pace of consumer price increases slowed slightly last month, as consumer prices rose 5.3% year over year in August, vs. the 5.4% year-over-year increase recorded in July. On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices were up 0.3% in August over July after rising 0.5% in July over June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Prices for food at home climbed 0.4% in August from July—a slowdown from month-t0-month increases of 0.7% in July and 0.8% in June.
ECONOMY
wiartonecho.com

Grey-Bruce home sales down as prices stay hot in August

Grey-Bruce home sales were down in August as supply remained tight, while prices stayed high in the region. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Home sales totaled 325 units in August 2021, a decline of close to 19 per cent from August 2020....
REAL ESTATE
Providence Business News

Northeast consumer prices rise 4.4% Y/Y in Aug.

PROVIDENCE – Consumer prices in the Northeast rose 4.4% year over year in August, slower than the national rate of 5.3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Price increases both in the region and nationally were driven by increases in energy and transportation costs. In the Northeast, price increases were offset by a decline in health care costs year over year.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hughes
wallstreetwindow.com

Everyday Price Index Rises at a Slower Pace in August – Robert Hughes

The AIER Everyday Price Index increased by 0.4 percent in August, half the pace of the 0.8 percent gain in each of the prior three months and the first month with less than a 0.5 percent rise since November 2020. The most recent rise puts the 12-month gain at 6.8 percent, the fifth month in a row above 6 percent and the fastest pace since September 2011.
MARKETS
eyeonhousing.org

Price Index for Inputs to Residential Construction Declines in August

Prices paid for goods used in residential construction ex-energy decreased 0.7% in August (not seasonally adjusted), according to the latest Producer Price Index (PPI) report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The decrease was largely driven by a decline in lumber and wood products prices and was the first monthly decline since the start of the last recession. The price index of services inputs to residential construction also decreased in August as smaller gross profit margins of building materials retailers outweighed increases in the prices of freight transportation and other services.
CONSTRUCTION
schiffgold.com

Producer Prices Surge Again in August

Producer prices came in hot again in August, charting the bigger annual gain in nearly 11 years. This indicates “transitory” inflation isn’t going away any time soon. The PPI for August rose 0.7% month-on-month. Economists were forecasting a 0.6% rise. This follows on the heels of two straight months with producer prices increasing 1.0%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China fines auto chip sales companies for driving up prices

BEIJING (Reuters) - China market regulator said on Friday that it fined three auto chip sales companies for driving up prices, in a move to help auto production in the world’s biggest vehicle market. The State Administration for Market Regulations said on its website that it fined three companies 2.5...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Petaluma 360

North Bay auto dealers deal with new-vehicle shortages, raise prices

The pandemic has brought about a North Bay seller’s market — and it’s not about housing. Sales of new vehicles — the second most expensive purchase for most people — are slim pickings for consumers. Blame is placed on a nagging global computer chip shortage that shows no signs of...
SONOMA, CA
The Spokesman-Review

Spokane County’s housing market shows signs of cooling down in August as sales drop, inventory rises

Spokane County’s red-hot housing market is showing signs of a fall cooldown as the median price in August dropped to $389,728 from a record-breaking $395,000 in July. Some 734 single-family homes and condos on less than 1 acre sold in August, a 1.7% sales decrease compared to 747 homes in August 2020, according to data from the Spokane Association of Realtors.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Pasadena Star-News

Global computer chip shortage makes for low auto inventory: Letters

Re “GM, Ford halt work as chip shortage worsens” (Sept. 4):. Seems I recall that between Silicon Valley and Sorrento Valley, the U.S. had the worldwide chip market almost monopolized a mere decade or so ago. And now there’s a chip shortage? Has U.S. technology sunk so far that we can’t even supply our own industry? I’m ashamed.
TECHNOLOGY
GlobeSt.com

For-Sale Home Inventory Improves in August

Sellers are beginning to bring more affordable housing options to the market, according to a new report from Realtor.com. In August, the 432,000 new home listings came to market, an increase of 4.3% year-over-year. In addition, more home sellers are making pricing adjustments. Such adjustments are up .7% to a total of 17.3% of active inventory, which is in line with pricing adjustments from the 2016 to 2019 era.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
APG of Wisconsin

Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Back in the spring, a shortage of computer chips that had sent auto prices soaring appeared, finally, to be easing. Some relief for consumers seemed to be in sight. That hope has now dimmed. A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian...
ECONOMY
froggyweb.com

UK new car sales fell 22% in August, preliminary data shows

LONDON (Reuters) – British new car registrations in August fell 22% year on year, preliminary industry data showed on Monday, with the sector still battling pandemic-related supply difficulties. Over the first eight months of the year the market is up about 20% from 2020, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and...
MARKETS
insideevs.com

Volvo Recharge Sales In August Slowed Down Due To Chip Shortage

Volvo Cars reports a noticeable 10.6% year-over-year decline of its global car sales August, down to 45,786 units (the year-to-date result is up 26.1% to 483,426). The reason for that is the current situation with the shortage of semiconductors. Volvo warns that it will be difficult to even match the 2020 production level in the rest of the year, despite demand being strong.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Lumber prices are down 74%. But this could drive them up again

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On May 28, the wholesale price of lumber peaked at $1,515 per thousand board feet. Since, framing lumber prices have fallen for 13 consecutive weeks—hitting $389 on Friday. That's great news for do-it-yourselfers. Among DIYers...
INDUSTRY
NBC San Diego

Ford's U.S. Sales Decline 33% in August as Chip Shortage Devastates Auto Industry

Ford's August sales of its new vehicles declined by 33.1% from a year earlier in the U.S. due to an ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips. The Detroit automaker's sales capped off a dismal month of U.S. auto sales, which plummeted to an adjusted selling rate of 13.09 million vehicles last month.
RETAIL
thefreepress.ca

Canadian auto sales fall 11.4% in August due to shortages caused by chip issues

Canadian auto sales continued to struggle last month, falling 11.4 per cent from the prior year, driven by vehicle shortages caused by semiconductor supply issues. According to estimates compiled by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, Canadian light vehicle sales totalled 146,925 units in August, compared with 165,837 a year earlier. Sales were...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy