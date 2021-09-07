Unit Auto Sales Fell Again in August as Shortages Drive Inventory Down and Prices Up – Robert Hughes
Sales of light vehicles totaled 13.1 million at an annual rate in August, down from a 14.6 million pace in July. The August result was the fourth consecutive decline and third straight month below the 16 to 18 million range (see top of first chart). Falling auto sales is largely a result of component shortages that have limited production, resulting in plunging inventory and surging prices.wallstreetwindow.com
