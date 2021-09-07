CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana Lily Amirpour: Calling Projects 'Female-Led' Is a 'Very Boring, Uninformed Way of Talking About Things'

By Manori Ravindran
seattlepi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAna Lily Amirpour doesn’t want you to call her movies “female-led.” It’s true that all of them to date have been centered around strong female protagonists, including her Venice competition title “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” but they’re much more than that, she says. The Iranian-American director recalls early...

