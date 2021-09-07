Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: BMW's New Concept Car Puts Circular Manufacturing Front and Center

Volkswagen has emerged like an electric phoenix from the diesel-scented ashes of its past to become one of the market leaders in electric vehicles. It's newly launched ID.4 SUV is proving to be quite popular across the globe, and the brand is aiming to be 50 percent electrified by 2050. VW's ingenious subscription-based sales model and its cheap and cheerful ID.1 will also open the doors to those who would have previously been excluded from the EV market due to prohibitive costs. The German manufacturer now plans to re-lease its used EVs in order to hold on to the valuable batteries they carry, allowing VW to recycle them into new uses, including power centers, fast chargers, and private dwellings.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO