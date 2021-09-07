CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Apologies to Future Generations

By Bradley Flora
goodmenproject.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI go back to work tomorrow, to work outside, to preemptively help save a forest from fire, but to get there requires a 2-hour commute round trip. That’s two gallons of gas for those wondering. $7 dollars in gas daily. $7 dollars that goes to support the petro-gods sitting on high, the worker bees, the roughnecks, the auto mechanics, the freeway asphalt repavers…In the current paradigm, this makes me a good citizen because I’m working a job that creates jobs. The gasoline burned in my car’s engine builds an economic vacuum, creates demand for some supply, I literally am the grease that turns the wheels of industry.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

This Charming Trait Is A Sign Of High IQ

The trait is not normally associated with intelligent people. People who are generous by nature have a higher IQ, research finds. Generous people are unselfish and sometimes deny themselves so that others can have more. Although generosity is not something people usually associate with intelligence, psychological research clearly shows a...
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

8 Relationship Tips That Couples Often Forget

“Love knows no barriers,” Maya Angelou once said. It leaps over obstacles. Love is one of the purest emotions in the world, and it is the basis of all good relationships. While a couple falls in love and gets to know one other better, many people have been in love before but failed. That is why it is necessary to seek professional relationship counseling to smooth out a rough patch. Some individuals consider relationship advice to be common sense and therefore easier said than done.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Blue#Premium#The Good Men Project#Social Interest
The New Yorker

Future-Proof Jobs for the Future

As online shopping becomes increasingly the norm, there will be plenty of job openings for Amazon warehouse workers. That is, until Amazon reaches its ultimate goal of replacing all human warehouse employees with sticky, eight-legged robots (or Jeff Bezos clones). Naturally, Amazon’s robots will produce enormous quantities of gunk. That’s why the No. 1 job in the near future will be a gunk scrubber. That is, until Amazon invents a gunk-scrubbing robot, at which point the only job left in the warehouse will be a semi-licensed robo-spider-maintenance technician. That is, until the robots rebel and kill their maintenance techs first, to demonstrate that no humans will be shown pity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digital Trends

Ditch the gas generator with these BLUETTI solar generators

It’s time to go solar. There are tons of reasons to do it – the environment, effectiveness, long term cost benefits – but we can get into those later. Right now, all you need to know is that BLUETTI just premiered their new solar generator and battery, the BLUETTI AC300 and its accompanying lithium iron phosphate battery module, the B300.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
goodmenproject.com

The Inferiority Gap in Relationships

If you think about conventional “get your ex back” advice and how it expects you to interact with your ex, you repeatedly see the same types of behaviors being encouraged: impress your ex, tell funny stories, make them jealous, never text twice, never text or call first, only talk about lighthearted topics on your dates, always act indifferent, always be the one who ends the conversation, play hard to get, and so forth.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
natureworldnews.com

Preserving 80% of Amazon Rainforest Can Save it for the Future Generations

Should 80 percent of the Amazon be proclaimed a safeguarded region in the year 2025?. On Sunday, the top conservation body in the world is poised to make a decision on whether its 1,400 members can make a formal indication of their choice on this contentious proposal which indigenous groups put forward.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
discoverestevan.com

The Future Is Now - The Future Is Here

There is excitement all around as the Estevan Innovation Council prepares for the upcoming October Innovation Conference & Trade Show. Expert panellists will share their expertise and businesses from a multitude of industries will have an opportunity to show off what they can offer to the southeast with the trade show. There will also be an Innovation Banquet which will feature a 1950's T.V.-Dinner style feast!
ECONOMY
georgiatrend.com

WANTED: Young idea generators

The nonprofit GeorgiaForward, which engages young professionals to generate ideas that will help improve communities across the state, is seeking civic-minded individuals ages 25 to 41 for its next Young Gamechangers class. More than leadership training, Young Gamechangers is an action program aimed at making a tangible impact in select...
ADVOCACY
Columbia University

How Next-Generation Models Will Leverage Big Data and AI for More Accurate Estimates of Future Climate

With funding from the National Science Foundation, Columbia is set to launch a new research center aimed at building the next generation of data-driven physics-based climate models. Current models agree that Earth will get warmer in the next few decades, but they disagree on how severe the effects will be, and what parts of the world will be hardest hit. With collaborators at other universities and national labs, Columbia researchers will update the models with new information gleaned from massive datasets and new machine-learning methods. The broader goal of the center, called Learning the Earth with AI and Physics, is to provide actionable information for societies to adapt to climate change and protect the most vulnerable. Columbia News caught up with the center’s deputy director, Galen McKinley, and its data science director, Carl Vondrick, to dig into the details.
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

Stillness Is Dynamic

Being married to a pilot, we fly a lot. When I take in-flight photos through the window, the propellor looks motionless. Not because it’s still, but because it’s spinning so fast!. Physics tells us that everything—without exception—is in motion. Even the Buddha statues you see in the photo below. Stillness...
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

Five Shifts To Decolonize Ecological Science — Or Any Field of Knowledge

By Jess Auerbach, North-West University; Christopher Trisos, University of Cape Town, and Madhusudan Katti, North Carolina State University. The COVID-19 pandemic will change a lot about the way knowledge is produced, especially in the fields of science, technology, engineering and medicine. Social movements such as Black Lives Matter have also increased awareness of significant economic inequalities along racial and geopolitical lines. People have new tools and new ways of working, many of which have heightened awareness of systemic inequalities in everyday life, work and research.
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

365 Days of Climate Awareness 16 – Milankovitch Cycles 1: Introduction

The orbit and rotation of the earth are not static, but themselves pulse with various rhythms, and these rhythms can have large effects on our climate. The 100,000 year rhythm for glaciations which has held over the last several million years is correlated very closely to these slow oscillations. It is difficult to say whether these orbital factors have had effects of similar or greater magnitude in eons past, and it is not known why they do now.
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

Looks Aren’t the Only Advantage of Being Beautiful

The findings of a new study indicate that while a “beauty premium” exists across professions, it’s partially because attractive people develop distinct traits as a result of how the world responds to their attractiveness. They build a greater sense of power and have more opportunities to improve nonverbal communication skills throughout their lives.
SKIN CARE
goodmenproject.com

12 Money Lessons That Need To Be Taught in Schools

Unfortunately, the education system in the United States tends to gloss over finances and other important money lessons. Money LessonsAlthough I have been out of high school for just over a decade (where did the time go!?), more than 90% of what I know about money was self-taught. I was...
EDUCATION
quantamagazine.org

How Ancient War Trickery Is Alive in Math Today

Imagine you’re a general in ancient times and you want to keep your troop counts secret from your enemies. But you also need to know this information yourself. So you turn to a math trick that allows you to achieve both aims. In a morning drill you ask your soldiers...
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

9 Side Hustles for Men to Make More Money

— Are you looking to make more money? Aren’t we all!. In this post, I’ll explore some of the best side hustles for men, how much money you can make on the side, and much more. Let’s get started!. Bartend. One of the best side hustles for any man looking...
ECONOMY
goodmenproject.com

The Missing Piece of New Biodiversity Goals? Managed Landscapes

The northeast reaches of India are home to wild elephants, who have long followed roaming patterns that cross the borders between the subcontinent, Nepal, and sometimes onward into Bhutan and Bangladesh. But as humans have increasingly developed this region, the elephants’ pathways have become interrupted by the expansion of agriculture and other human interventions in their landscape, and this, coupled with environmental changes, puts the safety of their migrations at risk.
ANIMALS
goodmenproject.com

The Top Industries To Retrain In, Post-Pandemic

— There’s been no secret about it. Covid-19 has seen us lose lives, jobs, and whole homes. Supply chain disruptions, business closures, and intermittent lockdowns on international and national trading have all had the same erosion effects as the sea on a coastline. We have been through the proverbial wringer. Let’s just hope the worst of it is behind us.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy