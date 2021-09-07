Apologies to Future Generations
I go back to work tomorrow, to work outside, to preemptively help save a forest from fire, but to get there requires a 2-hour commute round trip. That’s two gallons of gas for those wondering. $7 dollars in gas daily. $7 dollars that goes to support the petro-gods sitting on high, the worker bees, the roughnecks, the auto mechanics, the freeway asphalt repavers…In the current paradigm, this makes me a good citizen because I’m working a job that creates jobs. The gasoline burned in my car’s engine builds an economic vacuum, creates demand for some supply, I literally am the grease that turns the wheels of industry.goodmenproject.com
