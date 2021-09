AbbVie ABBV announced a deal with Regenxbio RGNX to co-develop and commercialize the latter’s RGX-314, a potential gene therapy for certain chronic retinal diseases. RGX-314 is being evaluated in a pivotal study for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) utilizing the subretinal method of delivery. It is also being studied in phase II for diabetic retinopathy (DR) and wet AMD utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery. Interim data from the RGX-314 phase II study of wet AMD utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery is expected to be presented at a medical meeting later this month.

