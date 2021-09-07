Live Coronavirus latest news: Booster programme must be rolled out to stop schools closing, vaccines minister says
Schools 'could face disruption if cases hit 100,000 a day'. The booster programme must be rolled out in order to stop schools from closing, the vaccines minister has said. Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: "The right thing is that we open schools, we've opened them well with a really comprehensive testing programme. But we want them to stay open and the way you do that is by protecting the most vulnerable which is why my focus is on the booster programme."www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0