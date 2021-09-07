CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Coronavirus latest news: Booster programme must be rolled out to stop schools closing, vaccines minister says

By Poppie Platt, Gareth Davies
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools 'could face disruption if cases hit 100,000 a day'. The booster programme must be rolled out in order to stop schools from closing, the vaccines minister has said. Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: "The right thing is that we open schools, we've opened them well with a really comprehensive testing programme. But we want them to stay open and the way you do that is by protecting the most vulnerable which is why my focus is on the booster programme."

The Independent

Coronavirus news – live: Double-jabbed half as likely to have long Covid as NHS ‘ready’ to vaccinate children

Being double-jabbed almost halves the likelihood of long Covid in adults who get coronavirus, a new study has suggested.Researchers at King’s College London also said that being admitted to hospital with the virus was 73 per cent less likely, and the chances of severe symptoms were reduced by almost a third (31 per cent) in the fully vaccinated.The team analysed data from more than two million people logging their symptoms, tests and vaccine status on the UK Zoe Covid Symptom Study app between 8 December 2020 and 4 July this year.It comes as Gavin Williamson said there was the capacity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Singapore to Roll Out Covid Vaccine Booster Shots to Some Groups, Including Seniors

SINGAPORE — Singapore is introducing booster Covid vaccine shots for people aged 60 and over, residents of nursing homes and those with suppressed immune systems. In a release Friday, the health ministry said older people will be eligible for a third dose six to nine months after their second dose, while those who are moderately-to-severely immunocompromised are recommended to receive boosters two months after their second dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Nationwide booster jab programme may not be needed, AstraZeneca boss says

Booster vaccines may not be necessary for everyone in Britain and rolling out third doses too quickly would be an “unnecessary burden” on the NHS, the head of AstraZeneca has said. Writing in The Daily Telegraph alongside the company’s executive vice-president of biopharmaceuticals R&D Sir Mene Pangalos, chief executive Pascal...
HEALTH
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: I don't want NHS managers to be paid 'unacceptable' salaries with health tax funds, says care minister

'The Conservative Party will need to rediscover what it stands for'. Coronavirus latest news: Compulsory vaccines for NHS staff is 'admission of failure'. Health bosses should not receive salaries at an "unacceptable level", a minister has said, after it emerged that the NHS is hiring a swathe of new executives earning as much as £270,000.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news – live: Children to get ‘final say’ over vaccines as minister admits jab passports ‘against my DNA’

A child’s decision to be vaccinated “will prevail” if there is a disagreement between the parent and young person, Sajid Javid said on Wednesday.The health secretary told Sky News if parents “don’t give their consent” for a Covid-19 vaccine but the child still wants one there would be specialist mediation in schools available to try and find a “consensus”.However, Mr Javid added if that process “does not work” then the child’s opinion “will prevail”, as long as health authorities are confident the young person is “competent enough to make this decision”.The UK’s chief medical officers are currently reviewing the wider...
WORLD
The Independent

UK vaccine booster programme ‘counter-productive’, says head of Covax scheme

The head of the global vaccine-sharing initiative has insisted that it is “counter-productive” for the UK to roll out booster jabs to millions of Britons, arguing the country’s excess supplies would be put to better use in protecting people in poorer countries who remain unvaccinated.On the recommendation of scientific advisers, millions of third doses are expected to be rolled out to double-vaccinated Britons from the end of September – though it remains unknown whether booster jabs will be restricted to the oldest age groups and those most at risk from infection, as opposed to all over-50s.The government has said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

NHS in England short of 50,000 doctors going into winter, BMA warns

Winter is an ‘incredibly difficult time’ for the health service, the BMA warned. The NHS in England is short of an estimated 50,000 doctors ahead of what is expected to be one of the worst winters on record, the British Medical Association has warned. The BMA said that the number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gponline.com

Government to unveil COVID-19 booster campaign as part of NHS winter plan

Prime minister Boris Johnson will set out the plans this afternoon in a statement to the House of Commons and at a Downing Street press conference. Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid will also make a statement. Reports suggest the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Nadhim Zahawi moves up a grade after his victorious vaccine rollout scheme

Nadhim Zahawi, the new Education Secretary, is reaping the political reward of organising a triumphant vaccine rollout. But his promotion will see him propelled from one highly sensitive Covid battleground to another. Gavin Williamson, his predecessor, was widely blamed for presiding over a series of mishaps during the pandemic, from...
WORLD

