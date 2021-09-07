Live Coronavirus latest news: Booster programme must be rolled out to stop schools closing, vaccines minister says

The head of the global vaccine-sharing initiative has insisted that it is “counter-productive” for the UK to roll out booster jabs to millions of Britons, arguing the country’s excess supplies would be put to better use in protecting people in poorer countries who remain unvaccinated.On the recommendation of scientific advisers, millions of third doses are expected to be rolled out to double-vaccinated Britons from the end of September – though it remains unknown whether booster jabs will be restricted to the oldest age groups and those most at risk from infection, as opposed to all over-50s.The government has said the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO