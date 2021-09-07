Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun, And Wi Ha Joon Confirmed For New OCN Drama
New OCN drama “Bad and Crazy” (literal title) has confirmed some of its cast members!. “Bad and Crazy” is directed by Yoo Sun Dong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who previously worked together on the OCN hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” It is about a protagonist who has lived his whole life as a materialistic police detective, but changes into a champion for justice and fights against police corruption when a hidden persona called “K” awakens inside him.www.soompi.com
