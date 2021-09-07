Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun, And Wi Ha Joon Confirmed For New OCN Drama

This drama is cross-dressing on a life-or-death scale, and I couldn’t be happier. In K-drama cross-dressing stories it’s always the fear of being found out but here the female lead posing as her dead twin brother is cross-dressing as the Crown Prince of Joseon. Discovery means off with her head! The drama Affection (Yeonmo) has been filming in late spring and today KBS released the teaser poster and the premiere date of October 11th. If the drama is as good as it could be from the synopsis and casting, it will be a treat to be finishing up Lovers of the Red Sky and segue into Affection, like sageuk fine dining with multiple courses. I love love love the teaser poster, it’s not original or terribly memorable but it’s striking with leads Park Eun Bin and Ro Woon staring at each other with that gorgeous height differential and the sun streaming in from the paper door framing them so we don’t see their full faces so we can only interpret this emotional moment. It’s understated and very sageuk appropriate.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO