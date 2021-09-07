CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC Pro Talks: Veteran fund manager Hugh Young shares his top stock picks

Cover picture for the articleVeteran fund manager Hugh Young speaks to CNBC's Mandy Drury about his top stock picks, analysis and focus for Asia investments. Young is chairman for Aberdeen Standard Investments Asia and also director of a number of group subsidiary companies and group-managed investment trusts and funds. He joined the company in 1985 to manage Asian equities from London and in 1992 set up the firm's regional headquarters in Singapore.

