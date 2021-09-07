CNBC Pro Talks: Veteran fund manager Hugh Young shares his top stock picks

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. The market is making a bid to disturb a couple of persistent patterns that we and many, many others have observed: the "sell the open" intraday weakness and the tendency for the S&P 500 to be weak into the 18th/19th of a month coinciding with options/futures expiration.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO