AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual 2021 Block Party in Amherst has been cancelled due to the concern of spreading coronavirus. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Amherst Downtown BID, after consulting with public health experts as well as businesses and community members the event scheduled for Friday, September 17 has been cancelled. They felt it was a hard decision however, contact is unavoidable where food is being served, making masks hard to avoid wearing. They also didn’t want to put anyone under 12-years-old at risk since they are still not vaccinated.

AMHERST, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO