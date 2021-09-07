Toddler Laptimes - Wednesdays at 10 am
UPDATE: Laptime will be meeting at Vande Luyster Square Park in September. This is subject to change, so be sure to check the calendar for any updates! Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. with Miss Jess from September 8 - November 10 (10-week session). This program includes listening to stories, fingerplays, music & motion and multisensory learning. A caregiver must be present at all times! There is no registration required for this event. Geared for children ages 18 months to 3 years old.www.cityofzeeland.com
