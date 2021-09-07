CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Toddler Laptimes - Wednesdays at 10 am

cityofzeeland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Laptime will be meeting at Vande Luyster Square Park in September. This is subject to change, so be sure to check the calendar for any updates! Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. with Miss Jess from September 8 - November 10 (10-week session). This program includes listening to stories, fingerplays, music & motion and multisensory learning. A caregiver must be present at all times! There is no registration required for this event. Geared for children ages 18 months to 3 years old.

www.cityofzeeland.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

Woman mortified as she leaves house smelling ‘really bad’ for days

A WOMAN was left mortified after realising she was to blame for causing a horrible stench throughout her home for several days. She and her partner were left trying to get to the bottom of the smell and finally found the culprit sitting in a kitchen drawer – although, it’s not surprising that it went a miss.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
districtchronicles.com

Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
New York Post

Indiana woman claims video captured FedEx worker stealing daughter’s kitten

An Indiana woman says a female FedEx worker was captured on doorbell video swiping her daughter’s kitten and then zooming off with the pet in her delivery truck. “FedEx drivers caught stealing my daughter’s kitten. Hoping that this will go viral and at least force the company to respond. Your packages maybe safe, BUT YOUR PETS AREN’T!!!” Katie Hardy wrote on Twitter, adding a heartbroken emoji.
INDIANA STATE
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Young rider waits hours for ambulance after fall from horse

Young rider waits hours for ambulance after fall from horse. A young horse rider waited nine hours for an ambulance after falling from the horse she was riding at her college in Wales. 16-year-old student, Amy Wells fell when the mare became spooked while riding in the arena at Coleg...
ACCIDENTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Toddler Time in the Village; Tractors

Get some outside time with us during "Toddler Time in the Village: Tractors" on September 7 at 10 am. The Rawlins Tractor Shed is the perfect place to explore tractors of different sizes and colors. Kids will enjoy shucking corn, searching for their favorite tractor, and a story time. Admission is $3 per person with reservations required. Make your reservation by calling 615-801-2606 or email mbnevills@murfreesborotn.gov. For ages 5 and under.
MURFREESBORO, TN
childrensnational.org

Can a toddler have allergies?

My 3-year-old wakes up every morning with a stuffy nose. She’s completely healthy otherwise and it eventually subsides. Is she too young for allergies?. We don’t generally see seasonal allergies (allergies to pollen) develop until kids are closer to 5 years of age. In the Washington, D.C. area, pollens are only out for short periods of time each year, so it usually takes several seasons of exposure before allergies develop.
KIDS
WETM

Forecast Discussion (9/1/21) AM: Rain likely for most on Wednesday

Happy first day of meteorological fall! Showers will move in early Wednesday associated with a stationary front and the tropical remnants of Ida. High temperatures today will be in the low 70’s and showers will last the majority of the day. *Flash Flood Watch in effect for Bradford County 8...
ENVIRONMENT
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: September 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Partly cloudy and warm, storms west this afternoon/evening. Chance of rain: 10% High of 93°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Cool, mostly clear skies. Low of 69°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Warm and mostly dry,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Chelsea Day

Toddler Food Rules for Parents to Live By

With developing tastebuds, most toddlers tend to agree on go-to foods and off-limits snacks. If little eaters could provide parents with a handbook of cuisine preferences, here are the major notes that would be included.

Comments / 0

Community Policy