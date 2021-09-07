CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preschool Storytimes - Wednesdays at 11 am

cityofzeeland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Storytime will be meeting at Vande Luyster Square Park in September. This is subject to change, so be sure to check the calendar for any updates! Wednesdays at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Russell from September 8 - November 10 (10-week session). This program includes a story, craft, and literature based activities. A caregiver must be present at all times! NO registration is required for this event. Geared for children ages 3 to 6 years old.

www.cityofzeeland.com

notimeforflashcards.com

All About Me Books For Preschool & PreK

The start of the year is the traditional time for the all about me theme in preschool classrooms, but these books should be used all year long. Self-identity is an important topic, and when children have a strong sense of self, they can also accept others who are similar as well as very different than them. Build confidence and community with these books. If you are looking for all about me activities, check out my All About Me thematic unit. It’s filled with all kinds of activities that explore self-identity, family, community, and more. I find the All About Me theme a great time, especially if it’s at the start of the year, to dive into the topics of race and racism. As we talk about skin color, it’s a natural and important topic to cover, although this should not be the only time you do. For more resources about anti-racist teaching for ECE, check out this post.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cityofzeeland.com

Toddler Laptimes - Wednesdays at 10 am

UPDATE: Laptime will be meeting at Vande Luyster Square Park in September. In case of inclement weather, we will meet in the Banquet Room at the Community Center. This is subject to change, so be sure to check the calendar for any updates! Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. with Miss Jess from September 8 - November 10 (10-week session). This program includes listening to stories, fingerplays, music & motion and multisensory learning. A caregiver must be present at all times! There is no registration required for this event. Geared for children ages 18 months to 3 years old.
WEATHER
Daily Herald

Schaumburg Library Presents Online Family Storytimes

Children from infants to five years old and their families are welcome to participate in the Schaumburg Library's online "Family Storytimes" from 10-10:30 a.m., Thursdays, from Sept. 16 through Oct. 7. Register at SchaumburgLibrary.org to receive the Zoom link. Read-aloud stories, songs, flannel board stories and fun activities will all...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
#Storytime
Daily Telegram

Storytime programs return this fall to the Adrian District Library

ADRIAN — Following an end-of-the-summer break, excitement will return this week to the Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee St., downtown Adrian, when weekly drop-in storytime programs resume at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Drop-in Storytime features activities that engage young children and support early literacy, a news release from...
ADRIAN, MI
lincolnnewsnow.com

Zion United Methodist hosts “Storytime Fun For Mom and Me”

Troy, Mo. - Zion United Church of Christ will host “Storytime Fun for Mom and Me” for preschoolers aged three through five, beginning on Sept. 13, and meeting weekly through April. Powell Library is unable to continue their preschool story time during the school year, so Zion is excited to...
TROY, MO
swnewsmedia.com

Library: In-person storytime returns to libraries

In-person storytime returns to Chanhassen, Chaska, and Victoria libraries beginning Monday, Sept. 13 with a special outdoor storytime at the Victoria Library at 10:30 a.m. Victoria also presents storytimes on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. starting with dance party on Sept. 15. Chanhassen storytime takes place Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Daily Republic

The Week Ahead: Pop-Up Yoga Storytime resumes at Fairfield park

FAIRFIELD — Solano County Library staff will host a Pop-Up Yoga Storytime for children and families Friday at Laurel Creek Community Park. They will integrate movement and literacy with stories, songs and yoga poses. The sorytimes start at 10 a.m. and will last up to 30 minutes. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat if they have one; staff have some that may be borrowed.
FAIRFIELD, CA
tsnews.com

Campus graduate fights illiteracy through Storytime Village fellowship

Amanda Phanivong, a Wichita State University junior studying integrated marketing communication, recently began a fellowship with the Kansas-based Storytime Village Inc. While working there with their marketing and special events cohort, Phanivong has fully embraced her time with the Storytime team.Storytime Village’s mission is to inspire a lifelong love of reading for underserved Kansas children younger than 8.In the spirit of the mission, Phanivong and her team have worked on branding and co...
SEDGWICK, KS
secondwavemedia.com

Herrick District Library expands hours, adds in-person storytimes

After a long hiatus, storytimes are returning to Herrick District Library, and both HDL locations are expanding their hours and offerings. The Herrick District Library’s main location, 300 S. River Ave., will again be open on Sunday afternoons, 1-6 p.m. It will also be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
PONTIAC, MI
Daily Herald

Schaumburg Library to Hold Storytimes at Cottonwood Park

Children from newborns through age 5 are welcome to attend Family Storytime at Cottonwood Park from 10-10:30 a.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 15, 22, 29 and Oct. 6 at the park, 2029 E. Parkview Circle in Hoffman Estates. Children must be attended by a parent or caregiver. Register at SchaumburgLibrary.org/events. Registration for...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
milfordmirror.com

3D printing, French Impressionism and Storytime's return on Milford Library agenda

Milford Library is hosting the following adult programs. The September project is creating one-of-a-kind bookmarks by using the spines of damaged books. In the kit people will find a spine from a damaged book, cardstock and a tassel. You will need glue. Instructions can be found on Milford Library’s YouTube channel. Kits available while supplies last. For more information, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.
MILFORD, CT
we-heart.com

Many schools are overlooking the arts in education, to the detriment of children, discover why arts integration in school is so important...

Arts integration in school has become less important with the latest advancements in technology education. People have started to pay more attention to gadgets and online tools than the arts. While schools are seeming to put arts on the back-burner to focus on other activities, this particular subject has immense importance when it comes to developing productive skills in kids.
EDUCATION
baristanet.com

Watchung Booksellers Hosts Storytime in the Green with Laura Sassi

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Watchung Booksellers welcomes author Laura Sassi to our Storytime in the Green children’s book series on Friday, September 17 at 4:00 p.m. Sassi will read from her new book, “Little Ewe: The Story of One Lost Sheep.” Told in whimsical rhyme, this humorous counting book for young children is an endearing tale of a distracted sheep and her persistent shepherd, inspired by the Biblical parable of the lost sheep.
WATCHUNG, NJ
QuadCities.com

In-Person Storytime Fridays at Rock Island Southwest Library

Parents and other caregivers now have two options for storytimes at the Rock Island Public Library. In addition to the library’s ongoing virtual storytimes, offered at 10:30 am on Tuesdays via Facebook Live, the library has begun a limited in-person Friday storytime at the Rock Island Public Library Southwest branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. The in-person version will be offered at 10:30 am on September 24, and October 1.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
blueearthcountymn.gov

Blue Earth County Library System Hosts Somali-language Storytime

The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is pleased to welcome Deqa Muhidin for a Somali-language storytime! Writing under the pen name of Nura Sirad, she is the author of Waan Weynaaday, a children's book about a toddler learning to be independent and responsible. The book encourages children to develop their self-awareness, social awareness, and decision-making skills. This is the first book in the forthcoming Waweenka series from Sha Dor, a press devoted to Somali-language children's books. This very special storytime will take place in the Blue Earth County Library Children’s Wing on Saturday, September 25 at 10:30am.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
limestone.edu

How to Get Active on Campus When You Take Classes Online

How to Get Active on Campus When You Take Classes Online. Just because you’re taking online courses doesn’t mean you can’t connect with your on-campus peers. It might take a bit more effort to say “hey” to your classmates when the courses are virtual, but it’s actually pretty easy and definitely worth it. Start in your virtual classroom, but then check out all your school has to offer for organizations, clubs, volunteer opportunities, athletics, and more. There’s a whole lot you can do virtually, but don’t be afraid to come to campus, get involved, and be active.
GAFFNEY, SC

