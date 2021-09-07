Preschool Storytimes - Wednesdays at 11 am

The start of the year is the traditional time for the all about me theme in preschool classrooms, but these books should be used all year long. Self-identity is an important topic, and when children have a strong sense of self, they can also accept others who are similar as well as very different than them. Build confidence and community with these books. If you are looking for all about me activities, check out my All About Me thematic unit. It’s filled with all kinds of activities that explore self-identity, family, community, and more. I find the All About Me theme a great time, especially if it’s at the start of the year, to dive into the topics of race and racism. As we talk about skin color, it’s a natural and important topic to cover, although this should not be the only time you do. For more resources about anti-racist teaching for ECE, check out this post.

