Preschool Storytimes - Wednesdays at 11 am
UPDATE: Storytime will be meeting at Vande Luyster Square Park in September. This is subject to change, so be sure to check the calendar for any updates! Wednesdays at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Russell from September 8 - November 10 (10-week session). This program includes a story, craft, and literature based activities. A caregiver must be present at all times! NO registration is required for this event. Geared for children ages 3 to 6 years old.www.cityofzeeland.com
