Santa Fe, NM

people

By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU Think New Mexico has hired Abenicio Baldonado as its first education reform director to focus full time on developing and advocating for data-driven state and local education policies. Previously, he was the legislative liaison for the New Mexico Public Education Department. He has also served as an ethics officer for the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office. Baldonado grew up in Las Vegas, N.M. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s degree in public affairs, both from New Mexico Highlands University.

