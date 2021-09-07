Red-Accented Makeup-Inspired Sneakers

Jordan Brand is giving the popular Air Jordan 13 a new makeup this fall. After unveiling the latest style in June as part of the fall ’21 Air Jordan Retro lineup, the sportswear brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that the Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” will release before week’s end in sizes for the entire family. The Michael Jordan signature shoe features a premium white tumbled leather that’s offset by dark blue underlays and tongue. The model’s standout design is the holographic jewel by the ankle collar, a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole, and a light blue rubber outsole. The Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” will launch this Saturday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190. In addition, the shoe will be available in big kids’ sizing ($140), little kids’ sizing ($80) as well as toddler sizing ($60). The Air Jordan 13 silhouette was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and made its debut on the basketball courts in November ’97 when Michael Jordan was in pursuit of his sixth and final NBA championship with his Chicago Bulls squad before ultimately winning the title against the Utah Jazz while wearing the Jordan 14.

