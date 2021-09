Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero required eight stitches in his right elbow after he slipped on the stairs in his home, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "The before and after picture were both awful," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday. "He's doing better today. He's in some obvious pain and can't really do much for the next few days. Not a text you like getting (from athletic trainer Doug Teter) on an off day, and certainly not with Jose, who has done such a great job this year at the back end."

